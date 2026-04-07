WHL Announces Finalists for Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy

Published on April 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the 2025-26 finalists for the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL's Coach of the Year.

The Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy honours the outstanding record and contribution of Dunc McCallum, who coached the Brandon Wheat Kings from 1976 to 1981. McCallum compiled an impressive coaching record over six WHL season going 251-123-41.

Finalists for WHL Awards are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

Winners of 2026 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 21, through Wednesday, May 6.

Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy - Eastern Conference Finalists

Willie Desjardins, Medicine Hat Tigers

Ryan McDonald, Prince Albert Raiders

Dustin Friesen, Calgary Hitmen

Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy - Western Conference Finalists

Steve Hamilton, Everett Silvertips

Mark Lamb, Prince George Cougars

Fred Harbinson, Penticton Vees

Willie Desjardins, Medicine Hat Tigers

In his seventh consecutive season and 15th overall at the helm of the Medicine Hat Tigers, the 69-year-old Desjardins led his squad to a second consecutive Central Division crown on the strength of a record of 50-10-5-3. Under Desjardins' guidance, the Tigers were the highest-scoring team in the WHL this season, recording 348 goals for an average of 5.12 goals per game. Medicine Hat outscored the next highest scoring team by 38 goals. The Tigers also owned the most lethal power play in the WHL, converting at a rate of 32.2 per cent during the regular season. Desjardins, a three-time WHL Champion, was previously named WHL Coach of the Year for the 2005-06 season.

Ryan McDonald, Prince Albert Raiders

In his first full season behind the bench, 38-year-old Prince Albert Raiders coach Ryan McDonald helped his team claim the No. 1 seed in the WHL's Eastern Conference with a record of 52-10-5-1. The Raiders were the second-highest scoring team in the WHL, tallying 310 goals in 68 games (4.56 goals per game). McDonald's Raiders were the stingiest team in the WHL this season, allowing a league low 165 goals against (2.43 goals against per game). Prior to taking over coaching duties for the Raiders on an interim basis last season, McDonald served as an assistant coach from 2020-21 into 2024-25. Prior to his coaching career, the native of Prince Albert played 306 career WHL regular season games from 2003-04 to 2008-09, including 182 games with the Raiders.

Dustin Friesen, Calgary Hitmen

In his first season calling the shots in Calgary, 43-year-old Hitmen coach Dustin Friesen guided his squad to a fourth-place finish in the WHL's Eastern Conference with a record of 38-21-8-1. The Hitmen owned the WHL's second best power play during the regular season, converting at a rate of 31.7 per cent. Prior to joining the Hitmen, Friesen served as an assistant coach for the Moose Jaw Warriors (2023-24) and as an associate coach with the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats (2024-25). As a player, Friesen spent four seasons in the WHL (2000-01 to 2003-04), all as a member of the Swift Current Broncos. During his final campaign, he served as captain of the Broncos.

Steve Hamilton, Everett Silvertips

In both of his seasons leading the Everett Silvertips, coach Steve Hamilton has guided the Club to back-to-back Scotty Munro Memorial Trophies as WHL Regular Season Champions. In 2025-26, Hamilton's Silvertips went 57-8-2-1 - the best season in franchise history. The Silvertips were the third highest scoring team in the WHL this season, securing 304 goals in 68 games (4.47 goals per game). On the defensive side of the puck, Everett limited opponent to the fewest goals of any team in the Western Conference, allowing a mere 173 goals against (2.54 goals against per game). Hamilton, a 52-year-old product of Edmonton, Alta., is in his 12th season as a WHL head coach, having previously served with the Edmonton Oil Kings (2014-15 to 2017-18) and Calgary Hitmen (2018-19 to 2023-24). In 2012 and 2014 he won WHL Championships with the Oil Kings as an assistant and associate coach, respectively.

Mark Lamb, Prince George Cougars

A former WHL Coach of the Year (2023-24), Prince George Cougars head coach Mark Lamb led his squad to a third-place finish in the WHL's Western Conference with a record of 44-22-2-0. Lamb is in his seventh season as Head Coach and eighth season as General Manager of the Cougars. Prior to joining Prince George, he spent seven seasons as General Manager and Head Coach of the Swift Current Broncos. Lamb's playing career saw him play parts of four seasons in the WHL, including an impressive 136-point campaign (59G-77A) in 72 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers in 1983-84.

Fred Harbinson, Penticton Vees

In his first season as a WHL head coach, Harbinson guided the Penticton Vees to a B.C. Division title as an expansion team. The 54-year-old product of Port Alberni, B.C., led Penticton to a record of 44-14-6-4. Part of the team's success can be attributed to a WHL-best penalty kill, which rejected opponent power plays at a rate of 81.8 per cent. Prior to joining the WHL, Harbinson spent 18 seasons at the helm of the BCHL Vees, winning six BCHL titles and earning BCHL Coach of the Year recognition twice (2015-16 and 2021-22).







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