WHL Announces 2025-26 Finalists for WHL Business Award

Published on April 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the 2025-26 finalists for the WHL Business Award, presented annually to the WHL Club that best exemplifies giving back to the community and producing an electrifying game-day experience for fans.

Winners of 2026 WHL Awards will be announced from Tuesday, April 21, through Wednesday, May 6.

WHL Business Award - Eastern Conference Finalist

Prince Albert Raiders

WHL Business Award - Western Conference Finalist

Portland Winterhawks

Prince Albert Raiders

The Prince Albert Raiders achieved business success through a strong commitment to community engagement, digital growth, and collaboration. As a community-owned organization, the Raiders deepened local ties through expanded partnerships with minor hockey and increased charitable contributions, donating $85,000 to community initiatives. The Raiders also delivered significant growth across digital platforms, ranking among WHL leaders in app engagement, website traffic, and social media performance, despite operating in a small market. Attendance also saw notable gains. By prioritizing innovation, strategic partnerships, and league-wide collaboration, the Raiders strengthened their brand, enhanced fan engagement, and drove measurable business growth throughout 2025-26.

Portland Winterhawks

The Portland Winterhawks business success came through revenue growth, fan engagement, and innovative marketing. The Club saw ticket sales revenue increase by six per cent and surpassed 5,100 in average attendance, while expanding premium seating offerings, growing merchandising revenue, and partnerships. The Winterhawks enhanced the fan experience with state-of-the-art LED rinkboards, themed promotional nights, and community-driven initiatives. Digitally, the Winterhawks ranked among the WHL leaders in social media reach and streaming engagement, supported by strategic content and paid campaigns. The Club's collaboration with League initiatives and operational excellence further reinforced their position as a top-performing franchise.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

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