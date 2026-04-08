Mike Fraser Named Finalist for WHL Executive of the Year

Published on April 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser has been named a finalist for the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy for Western Hockey League Executive of the Year.

Fraser, in his eighth season with the organization and second as general manager, helped lead the Tips to a 57-8-3 regular season record, surpassing a franchise record and tying a league-best for wins in a 68-game schedule. Having served as head scout, assistant general manager and general manager in his tenure, Fraser has left an indelible mark on the construction of now back-to-back Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy-winning Silvertip teams.

This season alone, Fraser has swung important trades acquiring Philadelphia Flyers draftee Luke Vlooswyk and Kayd Ruedig to bolster the defensive corps, while also signing Mattias Uyeda mid-season. Fraser also identified a need for a second goaltender early in the year, trading for Anders Miller who would go on to post a 31-5-0 record with a .914 save percentage and 2.30 goals-against average this season. Forward lines saw the arrival of overager Rylan Gould, who notched 50 points in 53 games played, as well as the signing of key depth free agent signings to shore up the future such as Hunter Rudolph ('08) and Henri Ament ('07).

Fraser continued the team's success in Import Draft acquisitions as well, trading up to pick Matias Vanhanen, who led the team in scoring with 87 points in 62 games played.

Tickets for Games One and Two of the Western Conference Semifinal against the Kelowna Rockets are available.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 7, 2026

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