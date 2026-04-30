Steve Hamilton Named WHL Coach of the Year

Published on April 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Silvertips head coach Steve Hamilton has been named the league's recipient of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy for WHL Coach of the Year for the 2025-26 season.

Hamilton, in his second season with the team, led the Silvertips to a historic 57-8-3 record, surpassing the franchise mark for wins in a season and tying the league 68-game schedule mark. The Silvertips also set a 68-game schedule record for most road wins (29) and tied the overall Internet Era record, equalling the 2014 Kelowna Rockets and 2013 Portland Winterhawks.

Everett finished with the league's fourth-best powerplay at 30.0% and fourth-best penalty kill at 80.2%. The team ranked best in the Western Conference and third-overall in goals-for (304) and best in the Western Conference and second-overall in goals-against (173).

Hamilton has captured the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy for best regular season record in the WHL back-to-back seasons. Most recently, he led the Silvertips to their third Conference title in franchise history.

This is only the second time a Silvertip head coach has won the Dunc McCallum trophy, with the only other recipient being Kevin Constantine during the Silvertips' expansion season of 2003-04.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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