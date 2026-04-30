2026 Broncos Hockey School Registration Is Open

Published on April 29, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos in collaboration with Swift Hockey Co. are proud to announce the return of the Broncos Hockey School presented by SaskMilk, taking place August 17-20, 2026.

Designed for young athletes ages 5-13, the Broncos Hockey School will deliver a fun, engaging, and comprehensive development experience focused on building the foundational skills of the game. Participants will benefit from instruction led by Swift Current Broncos players and coaches, alongside experienced instructors from Swift Hockey Co.

The four-day camp emphasizes total player development, combining on-ice skill progression with off-ice activities that promote athleticism, teamwork, and enjoyment of the sport.

Program Highlights:

7.5 hours of on-ice development, including skating, stickhandling, shooting, small-area games, and a full-ice game

5 hours of off-ice instruction, focused on skill-building through fun and interactive activities

Wind-up pizza party to conclude the camp on Thursday

On-ice sessions will focus on enhancing each participant's overall game through hands-on instruction and feedback, while off-ice programming will incorporate games and activities designed to reinforce hockey skills and improve overall athletic performance.

To ensure a positive experience for all participants, groups will be organized by age and skill level.

Registration Details:

Early Bird (until May 29): $400

Regular Price: $450

Limited space available

Participants will also receive a daily lunch program included in the registration fee. Families are welcome to provide their own meals if preferred and are asked to notify the Broncos of any dietary restrictions or allergies in advance.

Registration can be completed by contacting the Broncos office at 306-773-1509 (Ext. 1) or by submitting a completed registration form via email to [email protected]. Additional information is available at scbroncos.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2026

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