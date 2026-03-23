Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie Stepping Down from Position

Published on March 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - Swift Current Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie announced today that he will be stepping down from his position as General Manager and transitioning into a scouting-focused position within the team.

"It has been an honour to serve as the General Manager of the Swift Current Broncos over the past four years," said Leslie. "During this time, I have had the privilege of experiencing both the challenges and the triumphs that come with leading a WHL franchise. Navigating multiple regular seasons, postseasons, and offseasons has further solidified my appreciation for the game and the organization.

"Through this journey, I have come to realize that my true passion lies in the scouting aspect of hockey. With this in mind, I have made the decision to step down from my position as General Manager of the Swift Current Broncos. I am pleased to share that I will continue with the organization in a scouting capacity, contributing to the ongoing success and growth of the team.

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the players, fans, community, and Board for their unwavering support and for granting me the opportunity to be a part of this remarkable organization. I remain fully committed to supporting the team in my current capacity as GM until a successor is appointed, ensuring a smooth and seamless transition.

"Thank you for the incredible memories and for your continued support." "On behalf of the organization, I'd like to thank Chad for his dedication and contributions over the past four years as our General Manager," said Broncos Chairman of the Board Trent McClearly. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with him in a new capacity moving forward."

"We will begin the process of selecting a new General Manager immediately," said Broncos Governor Liam Choo- Foo. "Once a qualified pool of candidates has been narrowed down, the board will make its selection, ideally within the next couple of months. As everyone is aware, we also have a head coaching vacancy, and the skill set of the candidate pool will determine whether that position is filled at the same time or if we proceed with hiring only a General Manager."







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