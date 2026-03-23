Cougars to Play Spokane Chiefs in Round One of WHL Playoffs

Published on March 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - It's official. The Prince George Cougars will face the Spokane Chiefs in the opening round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs.

This marks the first meeting in the playoffs between the two clubs since the 2024 Western Conference Quarterfinals matchup.

Game 1 (Friday, Mar. 27) and Game 2 (Saturday, Mar. 28) will be at CN Centre. Tickets are available HERE.

The full series schedule will be released later today.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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