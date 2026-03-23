Spokane Set to Start Round 1 at Prince George Friday, March 27

Published on March 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs will face the Prince George Cougars in the first round of the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien and are scheduled to host games three and four on Monday, March 30 and Wednesday, April 1 at Numerica Veterans Arena.

The series will begin for the Chiefs on the road with games one and two on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28.

GAME DATE OPPONENT TIME

1 Friday, March 27 Spokane at Prince George 7:00 p.m.

2 Saturday, March 28 Spokane at Prince George 6:00 p.m.

3 Monday, March 30 Prince George at Spokane 7:05 p.m.

4 Wednesday, April 1 Prince George at Spokane 7:05 p.m.

5* Thursday, April 2 Prince George at Spokane 6:05 p.m.

6* Sunday, April 5 Spokane at Prince George 6:00 p.m.

7* Monday, April 6 Spokane at Prince George 7:00 p.m.

*if necessary

Ticket packages for the playoffs are available by visiting spokanechiefs.com, calling (509) 535-PUCK or visiting the Chiefs office at the Numerica Veterans Arena. Tickets for individual games will go on sale on Tuesday, March 24 at 10:00 a.m.

Spokane, who finished the regular season with a 36-30-2-0 record and 74 points, will be the sixth seed in the Western Conference. Prince George is the third seed in the Western Conference.

If necessary, Spokane will also host game five on Thursday, April 2 at 6:05 p.m. The series would shift back to Prince George on Sunday, April 5 and Monday, April 6, if necessary.

It will mark the sixth time the two franchises have met in the post-season, the last being the 2024 playoffs. Spokane has won three of the previous five match-ups, including the 2000 Western Conference Championship in five games. The Chiefs won a best-of-nine series 5-3 against the then Victoria Cougars in 1988, the franchise's first ever playoff series win.

CHIEF VS. COUGAR PLAYOFF HISTORY

1987-88: Spokane wins best of nine series from Victoria, 5-3.

1987-88: Spokane wins best of five series from Prince George, 3-1

1996-97: Prince George wins best of five series from Spokane, 3-0

1999-00: Spokane wins best of seven series from Prince George, 4-1

2023-24: Prince George wins best of seven series from Spokane, 4-0

All games can be seen live on Victory+ and heard on the official radio partner of the Chiefs, 103.5 The Game. Tune in a half-an-hour early for the Spokane Chiefs pre-game report with the voice of the Chiefs, Mike Boyle.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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