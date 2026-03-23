Liam Ruck Named Labels Player of the Month for March

Published on March 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers announced Liam Ruck as the Labels Player of the Month for March on Saturday, March 21st. Ruck was presented with a suit courtesy of Labels for Men ahead of the Tigers' regular season finale in Co-op Place.

Ruck, a 17-year-old product of Osoyoos, British Columbia recorded nine goals and nine assists for 18 points in nine games during the month of March.

The 6-foot 175-pound right winger recorded three or more points on four separate occasions during the month of March, including his first career Hat Trick on March 3rd in Regina. Ruck's four point night in Regina helped lift the Tigers to a monstrous 11-2 win.

With 104 points (45G - 59A) in 68 games, Ruck sits second in the CHL for points, behind only his brother Markus Ruck who has 108 points in 68 games. Liam Ruck tied teammate Bryce Pickford for the second most goals in the WHL with 45 goals each.

After being selected by the Tigers in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Liam Ruck, alongside his brother Markus, signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Tigers in May of 2023. The twins went on to represent Team Canada at the U17 Hockey Challenge, helping their nation to a gold medal.

After winning a WHL Championship in his rookie season, Liam Ruck continues to add to his impressive resume with his play this season. The Ruck twins have thrived after stepping into the top line for the Tigers this season and will look to continue their stellar play this weekend as round one of the 2026 WHL Playoffs starts Friday, March 27th in Co-op Place.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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