Dallas Stars Prospect Schmidt, Rebels Forward Andersen, Vees Goaltender McCallum Star in WHL Weekly Awards

Published on March 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Dallas Stars prospect and Seattle Thunderbirds forward Cameron Schmidt has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op, for the week ending Sunday, March 22.

Schmidt, a 19-year-old product of Prince George, B.C., registered six goals and a plus-5 rating over three games as the Thunderbirds went 3-0-0-0 to clinch a berth in the 2026 WHL Playoffs, setting up a first-round matchup with the Penticton Vees. Over the final three-game stretch of the season, Schmidt reached the 50-goal and 100-point plateaus.

The 5-foot-8, 158-pound right winger started his week by scoring the overtime winning goal Friday, March 20, as the Thunderbirds secured a 4-3 triumph over the Spokane Chiefs. The marker was Schmidt's 46th of the campaign and pushed Seattle closer to a playoff berth.

Saturday, March 21, Schmidt was once again pivotal in a Thunderbirds overtime victory, scoring his third hat trick of the season in a 5-4 win over the Portland Winterhawks. After Portland opened a 2-0 lead, Schmidt found the back of the net for his 47th of the season, drawing Seattle within one. Late in the second period, Schmidt tied the game with his 48th of the campaign. Midway through the third period, he registered his 49th goal of the season.

Schmidt became the lone WHL player to register 50 goals this season when he hit the mark in Sunday's 4-0 win at Spokane. The Stars prospect opened the scoring 4:12 into the first period to register his 50th goal of the campaign. He followed up midway through the second period with one more goal, reaching 51 on the season

With 100 points (51G-49A) in 72 games, Schmidt finished third in scoring among all WHL players. He is one of only three WHL players to register 100 or more points this season, while his 51 goals led the WHL. He is the first Thunderbird to reach the 100-point plateau since Bret DeCecco secured 57 goals and 43 assists for 100 points during the 1998-99 WHL Regular Season.

The Thunderbirds finish the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season with a record of 31-27-6-4 and have finished seventh in the WHL's Western Conference, setting up a first-round playoff series with the B.C. Division champion Penticton Vees.

Selected by the Dallas Stars in the third round (94th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Schmidt has tallied 237 points (123G-114A) in 195 career WHL regular season contests. He was acquired by the Thunderbirds from the Vancouver Giants prior to the 2026 WHL Trade Deadline. The Giants originally selected Schmidt in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Thunderbirds open the 2026 WHL Playoffs this Friday, March 27 at 7:05 p.m. PT, when they face the Penticton Vees in Game 1 of their best-of-seven first-round series at South Okanagan Events Centre. Watch the entire series FREE on Victory+.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 22, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs

December 29, 2025: Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 5, 2026: Lukas Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 12, 2026: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 19, 2026: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

January 26, 2026: Brandon Gorzynski, Prince Albert Raiders

February 2, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

February 9, 2026: Carter Sotheran, Edmonton Oil Kings

February 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 23, 2026: Owen Martin, Spokane Chiefs

March 2, 2026: Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips

March 9, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

March 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

REBELS FORWARD ANDERSEN NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Red Deer Rebels forward Poul Andersen has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 22.

Andersen, an 18-year-old product of St. Louis Park, Minn., recorded seven points (4G-3A) in three games as the Red Deer Rebels clinched a berth in the 2026 WHL Playoffs this past weekend.

The 6-foot-1, 186-pound right winger started his week with a three-point performance (1G-2A) Wednesday, March 18, as the Rebels edged the Lethbridge Hurricanes by a 4-3 score. With 5:13 to go in the first period, Andersen found the back of the net for his 22nd goal of the season, giving Red Deer a 3-1 advantage. He grabbed power-play assists on goals by Beckett Hamilton and Patrick Sopiarz, as Red Deer did all of its scoring during the first period of play.

Friday, March 20, Andersen scored twice as the Rebels fell to the Medicine Hat Tigers by a 9-3 score. Midway through the second period, the first-year forward found the back of the net for his 23rd goal of the campaign before converting on a power-play opportunity with 59 seconds to go in the middle period.

On the final night of their regular season, Andersen logged another multi-point effort, registering two points (1G-1A) as the Rebels dropped an 8-3 decision to the Tigers. Late in the first period, Andersen once again hit paydirt on the power play, collecting his 25th goal of the season. He added a power-play assist early in the third period.

With 46 points (25G-21A) in 64 games, Andersen leads all Rebels rookies in scoring. He was acquired by Red Deer from the Edmonton Oil Kings in a midseason trade that saw Dallas Stars prospect Jaxon Fuder moved to the Alberta capital. Since joining the Rebels, Andersen has collected 30 points (14G-16A) in 36 games.

Unselected in the WHL Prospects Draft, Andersen signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Oil Kings on February 21, 2025.

With a record of 26-36-4-2, the Rebels have qualified for the 2026 WHL Playoffs, finishing eighth in the WHL's Eastern Conference. They will face the No. 1 seed Prince Albert Raiders when the first round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs begin Friday, March 27. Watch the first round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs FREE on Victory+.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds

November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 8, 2025: Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild

December 15, 2025: Tyson Moss, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 22, 2025: Ludovic Perreault, Victoria Royals

December 29, 2025: Mason Kraft, Wenatchee Wild

January 5, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 12, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 19, 2026: Prab Bhathal, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 26, 2026: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

February 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

February 9, 2026: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

February 16, 2026: Jonah Sivertson, Prince Albert Raiders

February 23, 2026: Vojtech Cihar, Kelowna Rockets

March 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

March 9, 2026: Easton Daneault, Lethbridge Hurricanes

March 16, 2026: Ben Harvey, Prince Albert Raiders

VEES NETMINDER MCCALLUM NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Penticton Vees netminder Ethan McCallum has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 22.

McCallum, a 19-year-old product of Brandon, Man., went 2-0-0-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average, .977 save percentage, and one shutout this past week as the Vees wrapped up the franchise's first WHL regular season.

This marks the second time this season McCallum has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week. He was previously recognized Monday, January 26, 2026. This is the second time in the past three weeks that a Vees netminder has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week after Andrew Reyelts was recognized Monday, March 9.

Tuesday, March 17, McCallum turned aside 22 or 23 shots as the Vees defeated the Tri-City Americans by a 6-1 score.

Saturday, March 21, the 6-foot-4, 202-pound netminder turned in a perfect 20-save effort, as the Vees shutout the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets by a 5-0 score.

In 34 games split between the Blades and Vees this season, McCallum is 18-10-0-1 with a 2.63 GAA, .907 SV%, and four shutouts. He ranks among WHL goaltending leaders in shutouts (T-2nd) and GAA (fifth).

Originally selected by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the second round (39th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, McCallum owns a career record of 40-29-1-4 with a 2.99 GAA, .897 SV%, and four shutouts.

McCallum was acquired by the Vees from the Blades on December 4, 2025.

The Vees finish their inaugural WHL season with a record of 44-14-6-4 and finish atop the WHL's B.C. Division to earn the second seed in the Western Conference. Penticton will take on the Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 1 of their best-of-seven first-round series this Friday, March 27 (7:05 p.m. PT) at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Watch the entire first round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs FREE on Victory+.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats

December 15, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

December 22, 2025: Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds

December 29, 2025: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 5, 2026: Xavier Wendt, Tri-City Americans

January 12, 2026: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

January 19, 2026: Carter Esler, Spokane Chiefs

January 26, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees

February 2, 2026: Jayden Kraus, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 9, 2026: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

February 16, 2026: Grayson Malinoski, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 23, 2026: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

March 2, 2026: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

March 9, 2026: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

March 16, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets







Western Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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