Dallas Stars Prospect Schmidt, Rebels Forward Andersen, Vees Goaltender McCallum Star in WHL Weekly Awards
Published on March 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Dallas Stars prospect and Seattle Thunderbirds forward Cameron Schmidt has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op, for the week ending Sunday, March 22.
Schmidt, a 19-year-old product of Prince George, B.C., registered six goals and a plus-5 rating over three games as the Thunderbirds went 3-0-0-0 to clinch a berth in the 2026 WHL Playoffs, setting up a first-round matchup with the Penticton Vees. Over the final three-game stretch of the season, Schmidt reached the 50-goal and 100-point plateaus.
The 5-foot-8, 158-pound right winger started his week by scoring the overtime winning goal Friday, March 20, as the Thunderbirds secured a 4-3 triumph over the Spokane Chiefs. The marker was Schmidt's 46th of the campaign and pushed Seattle closer to a playoff berth.
Saturday, March 21, Schmidt was once again pivotal in a Thunderbirds overtime victory, scoring his third hat trick of the season in a 5-4 win over the Portland Winterhawks. After Portland opened a 2-0 lead, Schmidt found the back of the net for his 47th of the season, drawing Seattle within one. Late in the second period, Schmidt tied the game with his 48th of the campaign. Midway through the third period, he registered his 49th goal of the season.
Schmidt became the lone WHL player to register 50 goals this season when he hit the mark in Sunday's 4-0 win at Spokane. The Stars prospect opened the scoring 4:12 into the first period to register his 50th goal of the campaign. He followed up midway through the second period with one more goal, reaching 51 on the season
With 100 points (51G-49A) in 72 games, Schmidt finished third in scoring among all WHL players. He is one of only three WHL players to register 100 or more points this season, while his 51 goals led the WHL. He is the first Thunderbird to reach the 100-point plateau since Bret DeCecco secured 57 goals and 43 assists for 100 points during the 1998-99 WHL Regular Season.
The Thunderbirds finish the 2025-26 WHL Regular Season with a record of 31-27-6-4 and have finished seventh in the WHL's Western Conference, setting up a first-round playoff series with the B.C. Division champion Penticton Vees.
Selected by the Dallas Stars in the third round (94th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Schmidt has tallied 237 points (123G-114A) in 195 career WHL regular season contests. He was acquired by the Thunderbirds from the Vancouver Giants prior to the 2026 WHL Trade Deadline. The Giants originally selected Schmidt in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.
The Thunderbirds open the 2026 WHL Playoffs this Friday, March 27 at 7:05 p.m. PT, when they face the Penticton Vees in Game 1 of their best-of-seven first-round series at South Okanagan Events Centre. Watch the entire series FREE on Victory+.
Tempo WHL Player of the Week
September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors
September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers
October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips
October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos
October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars
October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats
November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings
November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings
November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers
November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers
December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips
December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers
December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings
December 22, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs
December 29, 2025: Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers
January 5, 2026: Lukas Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings
January 12, 2026: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers
January 19, 2026: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders
January 26, 2026: Brandon Gorzynski, Prince Albert Raiders
February 2, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets
February 9, 2026: Carter Sotheran, Edmonton Oil Kings
February 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips
February 23, 2026: Owen Martin, Spokane Chiefs
March 2, 2026: Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips
March 9, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets
March 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips
REBELS FORWARD ANDERSEN NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Red Deer Rebels forward Poul Andersen has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 22.
Andersen, an 18-year-old product of St. Louis Park, Minn., recorded seven points (4G-3A) in three games as the Red Deer Rebels clinched a berth in the 2026 WHL Playoffs this past weekend.
The 6-foot-1, 186-pound right winger started his week with a three-point performance (1G-2A) Wednesday, March 18, as the Rebels edged the Lethbridge Hurricanes by a 4-3 score. With 5:13 to go in the first period, Andersen found the back of the net for his 22nd goal of the season, giving Red Deer a 3-1 advantage. He grabbed power-play assists on goals by Beckett Hamilton and Patrick Sopiarz, as Red Deer did all of its scoring during the first period of play.
Friday, March 20, Andersen scored twice as the Rebels fell to the Medicine Hat Tigers by a 9-3 score. Midway through the second period, the first-year forward found the back of the net for his 23rd goal of the campaign before converting on a power-play opportunity with 59 seconds to go in the middle period.
On the final night of their regular season, Andersen logged another multi-point effort, registering two points (1G-1A) as the Rebels dropped an 8-3 decision to the Tigers. Late in the first period, Andersen once again hit paydirt on the power play, collecting his 25th goal of the season. He added a power-play assist early in the third period.
With 46 points (25G-21A) in 64 games, Andersen leads all Rebels rookies in scoring. He was acquired by Red Deer from the Edmonton Oil Kings in a midseason trade that saw Dallas Stars prospect Jaxon Fuder moved to the Alberta capital. Since joining the Rebels, Andersen has collected 30 points (14G-16A) in 36 games.
Unselected in the WHL Prospects Draft, Andersen signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Oil Kings on February 21, 2025.
With a record of 26-36-4-2, the Rebels have qualified for the 2026 WHL Playoffs, finishing eighth in the WHL's Eastern Conference. They will face the No. 1 seed Prince Albert Raiders when the first round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs begin Friday, March 27. Watch the first round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs FREE on Victory+.
Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week
September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers
September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings
October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees
October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers
October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen
October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings
November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings
November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen
November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds
November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors
December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers
December 8, 2025: Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild
December 15, 2025: Tyson Moss, Medicine Hat Tigers
December 22, 2025: Ludovic Perreault, Victoria Royals
December 29, 2025: Mason Kraft, Wenatchee Wild
January 5, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees
January 12, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees
January 19, 2026: Prab Bhathal, Brandon Wheat Kings
January 26, 2026: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen
February 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips
February 9, 2026: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen
February 16, 2026: Jonah Sivertson, Prince Albert Raiders
February 23, 2026: Vojtech Cihar, Kelowna Rockets
March 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips
March 9, 2026: Easton Daneault, Lethbridge Hurricanes
March 16, 2026: Ben Harvey, Prince Albert Raiders
VEES NETMINDER MCCALLUM NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK
Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Penticton Vees netminder Ethan McCallum has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, March 22.
McCallum, a 19-year-old product of Brandon, Man., went 2-0-0-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average, .977 save percentage, and one shutout this past week as the Vees wrapped up the franchise's first WHL regular season.
This marks the second time this season McCallum has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week. He was previously recognized Monday, January 26, 2026. This is the second time in the past three weeks that a Vees netminder has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week after Andrew Reyelts was recognized Monday, March 9.
Tuesday, March 17, McCallum turned aside 22 or 23 shots as the Vees defeated the Tri-City Americans by a 6-1 score.
Saturday, March 21, the 6-foot-4, 202-pound netminder turned in a perfect 20-save effort, as the Vees shutout the 2026 Memorial Cup host Kelowna Rockets by a 5-0 score.
In 34 games split between the Blades and Vees this season, McCallum is 18-10-0-1 with a 2.63 GAA, .907 SV%, and four shutouts. He ranks among WHL goaltending leaders in shutouts (T-2nd) and GAA (fifth).
Originally selected by the Medicine Hat Tigers in the second round (39th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, McCallum owns a career record of 40-29-1-4 with a 2.99 GAA, .897 SV%, and four shutouts.
McCallum was acquired by the Vees from the Blades on December 4, 2025.
The Vees finish their inaugural WHL season with a record of 44-14-6-4 and finish atop the WHL's B.C. Division to earn the second seed in the Western Conference. Penticton will take on the Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 1 of their best-of-seven first-round series this Friday, March 27 (7:05 p.m. PT) at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Watch the entire first round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs FREE on Victory+.
Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week
September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals
September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers
October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings
October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades
October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants
October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees
November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen
November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders
November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips
November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets
December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars
December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats
December 15, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen
December 22, 2025: Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds
December 29, 2025: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings
January 5, 2026: Xavier Wendt, Tri-City Americans
January 12, 2026: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals
January 19, 2026: Carter Esler, Spokane Chiefs
January 26, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees
February 2, 2026: Jayden Kraus, Brandon Wheat Kings
February 9, 2026: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers
February 16, 2026: Grayson Malinoski, Seattle Thunderbirds
February 23, 2026: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings
March 2, 2026: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings
March 9, 2026: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees
March 16, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets
Western Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026
- Cougars and Chiefs Set to Face-Off in First Round of 2026 WHL Playoffs - Prince George Cougars
- Tigers Name Award Winners for 2025-26 Season - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Wenatchee Forward Elliott Announces Division I Commitment to Alaska-Fairbanks - Wenatchee Wild
- Dallas Stars Prospect Schmidt, Rebels Forward Andersen, Vees Goaltender McCallum Star in WHL Weekly Awards - WHL
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Tate Hardacre to Scholarship & Development Agreement - Wenatchee Wild
- Broncos General Manager Chad Leslie Stepping Down from Position - Swift Current Broncos
- Liam Ruck Named Labels Player of the Month for March - Medicine Hat Tigers
- 2025-26 Thunderbirds Awards Announced - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Kelowna Rockets Announce First Round Playoff Schedule vs Kamloops Blazers - Kelowna Rockets
- Spokane Set to Start Round 1 at Prince George Friday, March 27 - Spokane Chiefs
- Spokane Set to Start Round 1 at Prince George Friday, March 27 - Spokane Chiefs
- Rebels this Week - Red Deer Rebels
- Cougars to Play Spokane Chiefs in Round One of WHL Playoffs - Prince George Cougars
- Oil Kings Hand out 2025/2026 Team Awards - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Kamloops Blazers - Kelowna Rockets 2026 WHL Playoffs Series Dates Announced - Kamloops Blazers
- Chiefs to Face Cougars in First Round of 2026 WHL Playoffs Presented by Nutrien - Spokane Chiefs
- Tigers Forward Markus Ruck Wins Bob Clarke Trophy as 2025-26 WHL Top Scorer - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Name Harrington, Armstrong as Co-Players of the Year in Pre-Game Ceremony Sunday - Spokane Chiefs
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