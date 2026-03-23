Rebels this Week

Published on March 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







WE'RE IN!

The Red Deer Rebels are back in the postseason after clinching the eighth and final playoff spot in the WHL Eastern Conference. The Rebels take on the Prince Albert Raiders in round one of the 2026 WHL Playoffs - presented by Nutrien.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game Visitor Home Day Date Time

1 Red Deer @ Prince Albert Friday March 27 7pm ST

2 Red Deer @ Prince Albert Saturday March 28 7pm ST

3 Prince Albert @ Red Deer Tuesday March 31 7pm MT

4 Prince Albert @ Red Deer Wednesday April 1 7pm MT

5* Red Deer @ Prince Albert Friday April 3 7pm ST

6* Prince Albert @ Red Deer Sunday April 5 4pm MT

7* Red Deer @ Prince Albert Tuesday April 7 7pm ST

*If necessary

Tickets for all Rebels home games are available through Tickets Alberta and reddeerrebels.com. Every Rebels game - home and away - is broadcast exclusively 106.7 REWIND Radio and Victory+.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Rebels and Raiders are meeting in the playoffs for just the third time. Red Deer swept the Raiders in round one of the 2013 Playoffs while Prince Albert swept Red Deer in round one in 2019.

During the 2025-26 regular season head-to-head series, the Rebels and Raiders each won twice. Both clubs won once at home and once on the road. The Rebels won the two most recent meetings earlier this month...

Prince Albert 1 @ Red Deer 3 (Mar 7, 2026)

Red Deer 4 @ Prince Albert 3 (Mar 3, 2026)

Prince Albert 7 @ Red Deer 3 (Dec 6, 2025)

Red Deer 1 @ Prince Albert 4 (Oct 4, 2025)

YEAR-END AWARDS

The Rebels have handed out their annual player awards for the 2025-26 season. Congratulations to this year's winners...

Bearcom Most Valuable Player - Beckett Hamilton Pattison Media Rookie of the Year - Matthew Kondro

ATB Humanitarian of the Year - Talon Brigley Scholastic Player of the Year - Landon MacSwain

Players' Award - Talon Brigley Plus/Minus Award - Landon MacSwain

Three Stars Award - Beckett Hamilton/Matthew Kondro

Hampton Inn and Suites Leading Scorer - Beckett Hamilton

WORLD JUNIORS UPDATE/SEASON TICKET RENEWAL

2027 World Junior Championship event packages are now sold out! While a small number of single game tickets will be available this fall, a limited number of full event packages remain exclusively for 2026-2027 Rebels Season Ticket Members. Visit reddeerrebels.com to renew or purchase new your season tickets by May 1stto be there for another chapter of World Junior history!







Western Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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