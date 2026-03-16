Rebels this Week

Published on March 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release









Red Deer Rebels exchange congratulations

(Red Deer Rebels) Red Deer Rebels exchange congratulations(Red Deer Rebels)

WEEK IN REVIEW

Stop us if you've heard this one... but the Rebels enter the final week of the regular season in a familiar, but intense spot... in eighth place in the WHL Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the Moose Jaw Warriors. The Rebels have three games remaining on the docket while the Warriors have two.

The Rebels kept themselves in the fight with points in all four games of their latest homestand.

March 14 - It was a wild one at the Marchant Crane Centrium as the Calgary Hitmen edged the Rebels 6-5 in overtime. Kalder Varga led the Rebels attack with his first career hat trick. Cameron Kuzma piled up a career high four points (1 goal, 3 assists).

March 13 - Beckett Hamiton came through with his second overtime goal of the season to lift the Rebels to a 3-2 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings at the Marchant Crane Centrium. Matej Mikes scored twice for Red Deer in period two, including once shorthanded. Matthew Kondro was once again superb in a 39-save first-star performance.

March 10 - The Rebels earned another crucial point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Wenatchee Wild at the Marchant Crane Centrium. Kohen Lodge scored twice while Poul Andersen and Cameron Kuzma each tallied once. Beckett Hamilton had two assists. Matthew Kondro had 34 saves.

THIS WEEK

The Rebels kick off the final week of the regular season Wednesday night (March 18) when they visit the Lethbridge Hurricanes for a 7 p.m. tilt. Red Deer is 6-1-0-0 versus Lethbridge this season, including a perfect 3-0-0-0 at the VisitLethbridge.Com Arena.

Then it's a home-and-home series versus the Medicine Hat Tigers to wrap up the regular season.

Friday night, March 20, the Rebels host the Tigers at the Marchant Crane Centrium for a 7 p.m. contest. It's Team Awards Night as the Rebels honour this year's best before puck drop. Fans are also encouraged to bring donations for the Red Deer Food Bank on behalf of Friday's game sponsor, Central Alberta Co-op. The last game of the regular season goes Saturday, March 21 as the Rebels visit the Tigers for a 7 p.m. puck drop at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat.

Tickets for all Rebels home games are available through Tickets Alberta and reddeerrebels.com. Every Rebels game - home and away - is broadcast exclusively 106.7 REWIND Radio and Victory+.

STANDINGS UPDATE

Here's how the standings look entering the final week of regular season play...

Rank Team GP W L OTL SL PTS

8th Red Deer Rebels 65 25 34 4 2 56

9th Moose Jaw Warriors 66 24 35 5 2 55

WORLD JUNIORS UPDATE/SEASON TICKET RENEWAL

2027 World Junior Championship event packages are now sold out! While a small number of single game tickets will be available this fall, a limited number of full event packages remain exclusively for 2026-2027 Rebels Season Ticket Members. Visit reddeerrebels.com to renew or purchase new your season tickets by May 1stto be there for another chapter of World Junior history!

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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