Silvertips Set Franchise Record with 55th Win
Published on March 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
PORTLAND, Oreg. - The Everett Silvertips have set a franchise record for most wins in a single season with an 8-5 victory over the Portland Winterhawks, improving to 55-7-3 on the yeear.
The previous record was set back in 2006-07, with the Tips earning 54 wins over 72 games. Everett earned the Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy that season, as they have in 2025-26 for the second consecutive season. Additionally, the Tips picked up their 28th road win of the season, setting a WHL record for most road victories in a 68-game schedule.
Captain Tarin Smith registered a pair of goals in the win, while Landon DuPont recorded three assists. Everett trailed 4-3 heading into the third period, and with the win improve to 10-5-1 on the season when trailing at the end of two periods. The Silvertips have now won 10 straight games and 23 of their last 24.
Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinal will be played at Angel of the Winds Arena on Mar. 27 and 28, respectively. Tickets are available .
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- Silvertips Set Franchise Record with 55th Win - Everett Silvertips
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