Cougars Cruise Past Wild 5-0 Behind Levshyn's First WHL Shutout

Published on March 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars received goals from five different players and a 25-save shutout from Alexander Levshyn to earn a 5-0 win over the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday at CN Centre.

Kooper Gizowski, Bauer Dumanski, Dmitri Yakutsenak, Terik Parascak, and Carson Carels each scored for Prince George. The Cougars finished 2-for-4 on the power play and were a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. For Levshyn, the shutout marked the first of his Western Hockey League career.

The Cougars opened the scoring early in the first period on the power play. At 2:46, Kooper Gizowski blasted a one-timer past goaltender Cal Conway to give Prince George a 1-0 lead. That would stand as the lone goal of the period, with the Cougars outshooting the Wild 12-9.

Prince George broke the game open in the second period. Just 1:21 in, and in the final seconds of a power play, Bauer Dumanski fired a one-timer from the right circle to double the Cougars' lead.

At 5:38, Dmitri Yakutsenak made it 3-0 after batting a loose puck out of mid-air that had deflected off a Wenatchee stick. The Cougars extended the lead to 4-0 at 12:29 when Kayden Lemire delivered a terrific pass to Carson Carels, who deked around Conway and tucked the puck home.

Terik Parascak capped off the period late, scoring on a breakaway at 19:40 to give Prince George a commanding 5-0 lead after 40 minutes.

Wenatchee generated some opportunities in the third period, but Levshyn stood tall, turning aside all 11 shots he faced in the frame to secure the shutout and the Cougars' 5-0 victory.

Next up, the Cougars conclude the home-stand and the home portion of the regular season on Tuesday, March 17th when they host the Kamloops Blazers in what could be a first-round playoff matchup.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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