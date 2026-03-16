March 16 - Canes Chatter

Published on March 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







PROMOTIONS/EVENTS

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes will return to VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Wednesday, March 18th when they welcome Beckett Hamilton and the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00pm before ending their home schedule on Friday against the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm! Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online by visiting that VisitLethbridge.com Arena website: https://visitlethbridgearena.evenue.net/events/HS.

Awards Breakfast: On Sunday, March 22nd, the Hurricanes will host their second annual Award Breakfast at the Coast Hotel and Conference Centre. Doors will open at 8:30am, buffet breakfast at 9:15am and the Awards ceremony to follow. Tickets are available for $25+GST for ages 4-10 and $45+GST for those 11+ in age. Children aged 0-3 are free! Contact Kathy at kathy@lethbridgehurricanes.com to purchase! Deadline to purchase is Tuesday, March 17th at 4:30pm!

Hurricanes Fan Bus: The Hurricanes will host a Fan Bus to Calgary on Saturday, March 21st when the 'Canes travel to face the Calgary Hitmen at Scotiabank Saddledome in their final game of the 2025-2026 season.

Fans will receive their ticket to the game along with a seat on the bus to-and-from the Saddledome. Tickets can be purchased for $70+GST per person. Premium Season Ticket holders can purchase for $65+GST. Purchase today by calling Tamara or Dylan at the Hurricanes Office by calling 403-328-1986! Deadline to purchase is Wednesday, March 18th at 4:30pm!

Jersey's Off Our Backs: The Hurricanes will host their annual Jersey's Off Our Backs auction on Friday, March 20th following their final home game of the season against the Edmonton Oil Kings. The 'Canes will auction off their game-worn 2025-2026 white jerseys. Fans can stay after the game Sections I, J, and K to participate in the live auction!

2026-2027 Season Ticket Renewal: Season Ticket renewal for the 2026-2027 regular season is now available for existing Season Ticket holders with Loyalty Pricing beginning at $633 for adult, $526 for Senior (65+) and $418 for Youth (3-17). Fans can log into their account to sign up for the 2026-2027 season today!

Save-On Foods Family Pack: Bring the whole family to a Hurricanes game this season with the Save-On Foods Family Pack! For just $70 you will receive two adult tickets and two youth tickets to the game. Purchase today by visiting www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Home Away From Home: Browns Socialhouse locations in Lethbridge are the official Home Away From Home for all Hurricanes road games during the 2025-2026 season. Browns West and Browns South will have the 'Canes road games on their big screen! Visit Browns Socialhouse when the Hurricanes end the 2025-2026 season on Saturday in Calgary against the Hitmen at Scotiabank Saddledome at 6:00pm!

THE WEEK THAT WAS

Wednesday, March 11th - 4-2 Loss vs. Regina Pats: The Hurricanes opened a two-game homestand on Wednesday with a 4-2 loss to the Regina Pats at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Kade Duell and Tyden Lafournaise scored in the loss while Leif Oaten made 21-saves. Lethbridge ended the season with a record of 1-3-0-0 against Regina this season.

Friday, March 13th - 6-3 Loss vs. Medicine Hat Tigers: The'Canes suffered a 6-3 loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena in the first of a two-game weekend with their Highway-3 rivals. Owen Berge, Kayden Longley and Kade Duell scored in the defeat while Koen Cleaver 34-saves. Lethbridge fell to 11-20-0-1 on home ice this season.

Saturday, March 14th - 6-5 OT Loss at Medicine Hat Tigers: Lethbridge ended a two-game weekend with Medicine Hat on Saturday with a 6-5 overtime loss to the Tigers at Co-op Place. Kai Anderson scored twice while Tomas Malinek, Oli Chenier and Kayden Longley scored in the defeat while Leif Oaten made 38-saves in the loss. The Hurricanes ended the regular season with an 0-6-2-0 record against the Tigers.

ON THE DOCKET

Wednesday, March 18th - vs. Red Deer Rebels (7:00pm): The Hurricanes will open their final homestand of the season when they welcome the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Wednesday. Lethbridge has posted a 1-5-1-0 record in seven games against Red Deer this year while having gone 0-3-0-0 at home against the Rebels.

Friday, March 20th - vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (7:00pm): Lethbridge will play their final home game of the season on Friday when they welcome to the Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm for Jersey's Off Our Back Night. The Hurricanes have posted a 1-6-0-0 record in seven games against the Oil Kings this season.

Saturday, March 21st - at Calgary Hitmen (6:00pm): The 'Canes end the 2025-2026 season on Saturday when they visit the Calgary Hitmen at 6:00pm at Scotiabank Saddledome. Lethbridge has posted a 3-4-0-0 record against Calgary this season. The'Canes have posted a 6-24-3-0 on the road this year.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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