Hawks Drop High-Scoring Battle to Silvertips

Published on March 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Alex Weiermair and Ryan Miller both recorded 4 point nights, while Reed Brown and Alessandro Domenichelli added tallies of their own, but the Winterhawks were defeated by a final score of 8-5.

Game #66: Portland (5) vs. Everett (8)

SOG: POR (23) - EVT (37)

PP: POR (0/1) - EVT (1/3)

Saves: Chase (29) - LeGall (18)

SCORING:

POR - Reed Brown (17) from Cole Slobodian and Nathan Free

EVT - Tarin Smith (15) from Landon DuPont and Nolan Chastko

POR - Ryan Miller (26) from Alex Weiermair (short handed)

EVT - Jesse Heslop (15) from Brek Liske

EVT - Kayd Ruedig (16) from Jaxsin Vaughan

POR - Alex Weiermair (37) from Ryan Miller and Nathan Free (power play)

POR - Alessandro Domenichelli (2) from Ryan Miller and Alex Weiermair

EVT - Tarin Smith (16) from Zackary Shantz and Jaxsin Vaughan (power play)

EVT - Nolan Chastko (9)

EVT - Rhys Jamieson (11) from Julius Miettinen and Landon DuPont

EVT - Julius Miettenen (33) from Carter Bear and Matias Vanhanen

POR - Ryan Miller (27) from Luke Wilfley and Alex Weiermair (power play)

EVT - Carter Bear (36) from Landon DuPont and Raiden LeGall (empty net)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks hit the ice in the final game of their three-in-three weekend and opened the scoring 4:41 into the first period. Reed Brown muscled the puck with his back to the net and lifted a no-look backhand into the cage to give Portland the early lead. Tarin Smith responded for Everett at the 12:05 mark, sending the game into the first intermission tied 1-1.

After taking a penalty late in the first, Portland began the second period shorthanded, but Ryan Miller capitalized when Alex Weiermair forced a turnover, springing Miller on a breakaway that he buried to restore the Hawks' lead. Everett answered back with goals from Jesse Heslop and Kayd Ruedig to take its first lead of the night. Portland continued to push, and on a five-forward power play unit, Weiermair fired a shot from the blue line that found its way through traffic to tie the game at three. Moments later, Miller showed patience in front of the net, sliding an unselfish pass to Alessandro Domenichelli for the go-ahead goal heading into the final frame.

Everett responded in the third period with four unanswered goals to build a three-goal cushion. Portland pushed back on the power play when Miller scored his second of the night, but with Cruz Chase pulled for the extra attacker, Carter Bear sealed the game with an empty-net goal as the Winterhawks fell 8-5.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks wrap up the regular season next weekend, taking on the Tri-City Americans on Friday at 7 p.m., followed by the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.

The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25, and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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