Jake Gustafson Set to Participate in 2026 NHL Draft Combine

Published on June 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is proud to recognize Jake Gustafson for attending the 2026 NHL Draft Combine in Buffalo.

The 2008-born forward from San Jose, California, is one of 90 top-ranked draft-eligible players set to participate in events over the next several days.

In Gustafson's first season with the Winterhawks, he appeared in all 68 regular season-games and four playoff games, while registering 13 goals, 12 assists, and 25 points.

He scored his first WHL goal on October 4 and netted a hat trick on November 21.

The first round of the 2026 NHL Draft will be held at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, with the first round beginning at 4 p.m. PT and Rounds 2-7 on June 27 at 8 a.m. PT.

Gustafson is one of six 2025-26 Winterhawks players to be named to NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings. Will McLaughlin, Jordan Duguay, Reed Brown, Nathan Brown, and Ondřej Štěbeták also joined Gustafson on the list.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2026

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