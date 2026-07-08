Winterhawks Hire Ryan Donald as Associate Coach

Published on July 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club is excited to announce today the hiring of associate coach Ryan Donald ahead of the 2026-27 season.

"I'm excited to join a prestigious organization in the Western Hockey League and a place that is well-known for developing players both on and off the ice as quality human beings. The opportunity to join a great staff with great people in a good community is exciting for me," Donald said. "I've spent over a decade coaching since I got out of the playing side. It is a chance to grow as a coach, ultimately pass on my knowledge and experience to our players, and help them at this stage of their journey."

Donald comes to the Winterhawks after spending the previous six seasons as the general manager and head coach of the Cranbrook Bucks in the BCHL (British Columbia Hockey League). This past season, he led his team to the conference finals. He was named the BCHL coach of the year after the 2022-23 season.

Prior to his time in Cranbrook, Donald served as an assistant coach at Yale University, where he also played four years and won an ECAC championship. He played three years of pro hockey, which included a Kelly Cup Championship with the Florida Everblades.

The Winterhawks open their 2026-27 season in Everett on Saturday, September 19, before hosting the Kamloops Blazers at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, September 26, in their home opener.

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