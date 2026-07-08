Oil Kings Sign Dean to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on July 8, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have signed 2011-born forward Brayden Dean to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Out of Maple Grove, MN, Dean was selected in the second round, 40th overall by the Oil Kings in the most recent WHL Prospects Draft. Dean spent this past season with Shattuck St. Mary's 14U AAA team where he scored 30 goals and added 43 assists for 70 points in 58 games. Listed at 5'10", 144lbs, Dean also added five points in four games at 14U US Nationals.

"He's a hard-to-play against style player. He's a bit of an agitator," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Michael Chan. "Kind of makes his living around the blue paint and in the corners retrieving pucks, but he also has a soft touch on the puck as well and can contribute to offense. We're excited to welcome him to the organization."

Dean is also the younger brother of Oil Kings forward Dylan Dean. When Brayden plays his first regular season game as an Oil King, he and Dylan will become the fourth set of brothers to have played for the Oil Kings in modern franchise history.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2026

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