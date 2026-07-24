Oil Kings Celebrate Rogan Dean in New Position with Oilers

Published on July 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that long-time Head Equipment Manager Rogan Dean has taken a new position with the Edmonton Oilers as an Assistant Equipment Manager.

Dean, from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., is the longest serving staff member of the Oil Kings, having been with the club for the entirety of the team's 19-year modern history, joining the club in 2007 when the team rejoined the Western Hockey League as a volunteer trainer's assistant, before taking the full time Head Equipment Manager position the next season.

In those 19 years, Dean was a key cog behind the scenes for the Oil Kings as the team won three Ed Chynoweth Cups as WHL Champions, and the 2014 Memorial Cup as CHL Champions during his tenure.

"It's hard to put into words how much Rogan has meant to the organization over the last 19 years," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Michael Chan. "The title of Equipment Manager does not quite capture the impact he has had on every player and staff member that has walked through our dressing room doors. He has been a big brother, a mentor and a much-needed voice of reason to many over the years. Nobody has been more proud to represent the organization and uphold what it means to be an Edmonton Oil King - loyal, committed, passionate, driven. Rogan leaves a lasting impact on so many people as he moves on to the next level, and we could not be happier for him as he enters this new chapter of his career."

During his 19-years with the club, Dean worked over 1,400 games between the regular season, playoffs, and Memorial Cup.

Dean has also spent time with Team Canada, including the 2011 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament.

During the 2021/2022 season, Dean worked his 1,000th WHL game.







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