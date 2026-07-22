Oil Kings Announce Schedule Change

Published on July 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings and the Western Hockey League announced today the following schedule change.

The game originally schedule between the Edmonton Oil Kings and Brandon Wheat Kings at Rogers Place on Friday, November 27 will now take place on Saturday, November 28 at Rogers Place at 6 p.m.

For the full 2026/2027 Regular Season Schedule click here.

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2026-27 Season Seats are on sale now!

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!







Western Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

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