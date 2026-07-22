Oil Kings Announce Schedule Change
Published on July 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings and the Western Hockey League announced today the following schedule change.
The game originally schedule between the Edmonton Oil Kings and Brandon Wheat Kings at Rogers Place on Friday, November 27 will now take place on Saturday, November 28 at Rogers Place at 6 p.m.
For the full 2026/2027 Regular Season Schedule click here.
-
The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great season seats for as low as $9 per-game for an entire season of thrilling WHL action!
2026-27 Season Seats are on sale now!
Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!
Western Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026
- Oil Kings Announce Schedule Change - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Stroeder Named to Team Canada Hlinka Gretzky Cup Training Camp Roster - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Oil Kings Sign Vanicek to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Vees Announce Key Partnership with Greyback Construction Continuing Free Child Program - Penticton Vees
- Ruzicka Caps Incredible Month with First NHL Contract - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Wheat Kings Forward Surkan Invited to Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Vancouver Giants Sign 4th Overall Pick Jugnauth to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Vancouver Giants
- Wenatchee Defenseman Tait Named to Hockey Canada U18 Men's Summer Training Camp - Wenatchee Wild
- 11 WHLers Named to Canada's National Under-18 Training Camp Ahead of 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup - WHL
- Oaten Named to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Training Camp - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Broncos Name Dominic LePan Executive Vice President of Business Operations - Swift Current Broncos
- Vees Announce Changes to Scouting Department - Penticton Vees
- Schultz, Pue Invited to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Selection Camp - Regina Pats
- 27 CHL Players Invited to Canada's 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp - WHL
- Hurricanes Name Barclay Parneta General Manager - Lethbridge Hurricanes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Oil Kings Announce Schedule Change
- Stroeder Named to Team Canada Hlinka Gretzky Cup Training Camp Roster
- Oil Kings Sign Vanicek to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
- Oil Kings Announce Staffing Change
- Three Oil Kings Prospects Named to World Under-17 Challenge Camp