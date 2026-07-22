Vancouver Giants Sign 4th Overall Pick Jugnauth to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on July 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Langley, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants are proud to announce the signing of 2011-born forward Bryaden Jugnauth (Kelowna, B.C.) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Jugnauth was selected by the Giants with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

The 15-year-old right-shot forward was named the U18 player of the year in the BC Elite Hockey League (BCEHL) this past season after producing 58 points (32G-26A) in 34 games. He added nine goals and nine assists for 18 points in just six playoff games, helping the Rockets win back-to-back U18 Championships.

"We're thrilled to welcome Brayden to our organization and announce the signing of his WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement," Giants Head Coach and General Manager Michael Dyck said. "Brayden is a highly intelligent forward who has excellent instincts for the game. He enjoyed a standout season while competing against much older players, which speaks to both his skill and maturity. We look forward to supporting his development and watching him grow into an impact WHL player."

Jugnauth's 32 goals led the BCEHL U18 AAA division and his 58 points were second. The 5-foot-9 centre helped the Rockets capture their second straight Pacific Regional Championship, advancing to the TELUS Cup National Championship where they made the semifinal, in large part thanks to Jugnauth, who recorded 11 points in seven games (6G-5A). Despite being the youngest player at the Telus Cup, Jugnauth's 11 points tied for second among all forwards in the tournament.

"I'm very honoured and grateful to be drafted by the Giants. My appreciation goes out to the management and coaching staff, ownership and the scouts for putting their trust and believing in me to give me this amazing opportunity," Jugnauth said. "Most importantly I want to thank my family for helping me and being there every step of the way. I also want to thank my coaches, teammates and the whole Okanagan Rockets staff for their endless support over the last couple of seasons. I'm super excited to become a Giant and can't wait to get started and see what the future holds."

The Vancouver Giants extend a warm welcome to Brayden and the Jugnauth family.

Jugnauth is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.







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