Stroeder Named to Team Canada Hlinka Gretzky Cup Training Camp Roster
Published on July 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - Hockey Canada announced today the 27 players that are set to take part in the National Men's Summer Under-18 Team training camp next week ahead of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
Oil Kings forward Kayden Stroeder is one of 15 forwards look to earn a spot on Team Canada's roster. The 17-year-old out of Lanigan, Sask., played 55 games this past season for the Oil Kings, his first full WHL season. He scored 13 goals and added 19 assists for 32 points and was a +16 rating. Stroeder also shined in the playoffs, notching five points in six games.
Stroeder has also already represented his country, at the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge where he won silver. He had six points in five games at the tournament.
Meanwhile, Oil Kings Assistant Coach and Manager of Player Development Kyle Chipchura will be an Assistant Coach for Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
The training camp runs from July 27 to August 1 in Edmonton before the rosters is finalized ahead of the tournament which will run from August 3 to August 8 in Edmonton and Red Deer.
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Western Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026
- Oil Kings Announce Schedule Change - Edmonton Oil Kings
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- Wenatchee Defenseman Tait Named to Hockey Canada U18 Men's Summer Training Camp - Wenatchee Wild
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Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
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- Stroeder Named to Team Canada Hlinka Gretzky Cup Training Camp Roster
- Oil Kings Sign Vanicek to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement
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