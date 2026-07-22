Vees Announce Key Partnership with Greyback Construction Continuing Free Child Program

Published on July 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees announced today a new partnership with Greyback Construction who will help provide free tickets to Vees games for local children 12 and under for the upcoming season, taking over from Peters Bros Construction who supported the program for 11 seasons.

This program will now be known as the "Greyback's Kids First Program."

"This is a crucial program for our community. We are extremely grateful for Greyback stepping up and continuing this one-of-a-kind tradition. Vees games are a family-friendly event, and this really helps us maintain affordability for entire families to attend," said Vees Senior Vice President Chris Laurie. "We are the only team in the WHL that offers free child tickets, and we are considerably proud of this partnership."

Greyback has been a valued member of the Penticton community for over 40 years with brothers Doug and Larry Kenyon establishing the company back in 1983.

"We're super happy to be a part of this as the fourth generation of Greyback Construction," said Greyback Construction owner and president Matt Kenyon. "We want to keep kids on the right track, and it's the right thing for this community. It represents the values we are looking to achieve as a family first company."

The Vees would like to thank Peters Brothers for their 11 seasons of support and welcome Greyback into this new partnership ensuring that children 12 and under continue to attend Vees games at no cost to the family.







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