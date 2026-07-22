Wenatchee Defenseman Tait Named to Hockey Canada U18 Men's Summer Training Camp

Published on July 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild defenseman Boston Tait

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Ben Holten) Wenatchee Wild defenseman Boston Tait(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Ben Holten)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that 2009-born defenseman Boston Tait has been selected to Hockey Canada's national Under-18 Men's Summer Training Camp as part of Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence. Tait was one of just 27 players and only nine defensemen chosen to participate in the camp.

A native of Estevan, Saskatchewan, Tait excelled last season with the Wild, playing his first full WHL season as a 16-year-old and picking up 23 points in 62 appearances. He was once named the circuit's Rookie of the Week, scoring his first WHL goal on December 7 and adding three assists over a four-game week. He is also one of 25 players at the U18 Men's Summer Training Camp who competed in last year's World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Nova Scotia, ranking second in the tournament with six assists and serving as an alternate captain for eventual gold medalist Canada Red.

The U18 camp is considered the second step in Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence, allowing players to compete against other top Canadian talent while being evaluated for inclusion on this year's Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster. The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is considered to be one of the top preseason showcases for National Hockey League prospects in the summer prior to their draft seasons, and has been contested since 1991.

This year's U18 Men's Summer Training Camp is set for July 27 to August 1 at NAIT Arena and Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, and will include practices and a game against Sweden on July 30. A pre-tournament game against Czechia on August 1 is also scheduled before the tournament roster is finalized. The Hlinka Gretzky Cup will take place in downtown Edmonton from August 3 to 8. Canada has medaled in the tournament each of the last four years, earning three straight gold medals from 2022 to 2024.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Boston Tait on his selection to Hockey Canada's national Under-18 Men's Summer Training Camp, and wish him all success in his quest to again represent Team Canada on the international stage.

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