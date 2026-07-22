Oil Kings Sign Vanicek to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on July 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have signed 2009-born forward Jonas Vanicek to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We are proud to welcome Jonas and his family to the Oil Kings organization," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Michael Chan. "He is an intelligent and skilled forward with the ability to make plays. We are looking forward to him joining our club in the fall after representing his country at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup."

Vanicek was drafted in the first round, 56th overall in the 2026 CHL Import Draft back on June 30th by the Oil Kings.

The 6', 168lbs forward from Decin, Czechia split last season with HC Energie Karlovy Vary at the U17 and U20 levels. In 10 games at the U17 level, Vanicek had 29 points in 10 games, while notching 20 points in 15 games with the U20 club.

At the international level, Vanicek has played 12 games with Czechia's U17 team where he has eight points.

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Western Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

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