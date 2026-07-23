Oil Kings Acquire Ronald from Wheat Kings

Published on July 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have acquired 2006-born defenceman Dylan Ronald from the Brandon Wheat Kings in exchange for a conditional 2029 fifth-round WHL Prospects Draft pick.

"We are excited to be adding Dylan to our back end and would like to welcome him and his family to the organization," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Michael Chan. "He is a veteran of the league that has played all-around minutes on playoff teams the past two seasons and has continued to improve every year. Being from around the area, we are looking forward to the excitement and leadership qualities Dylan will bring to the group while playing his final junior season in Edmonton."

Standing at 5'11, 187lbs, Ronald was originally signed by the Wheat Kings ahead of the 2024/2025 season and played 106 regular season games with Brandon over the last two seasons. Ronald scored 10 goals and added 26 assists, and added a goal and an assist in seven playoff games.

Ronald is also an alumnus of the Northern Alberta Xtreme program in Edmonton where he played parts of three seasons with the U16 and U18 Prep squads. He was teammates with Oil Kings Luke Powell and Ryan Gower at various points in his time there.

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Western Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2026

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