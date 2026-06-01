Ruck Twins Attending NHL Scouting Combine

Published on June 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Two draft eligible players from the Tigers will be attending the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine at KeyBank Center and LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo, New York.

Liam Ruck (Osoyoos, B.C.) and Markus Ruck (Osoyoos, B.C) are two of the top 100 players invited to the combine.

Markus led the CHL in scoring with 108 points in the 2025-26 regular season, his twin brother Liam finished second with 104 points. Both had career years in their sophomore seasons, following up their 2025 WHL Championship with a big role on the top-line for the Tigers. Liam Ruck tied Bryce Pickford for the team lead in goals with 45 this season.

Running from June 1-6, the combine provides all 32 NHL clubs with an opportunity to conduct interviews, medical evaluations, and fitness testing on many of the top prospects eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, set to take place June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

"The NHL Combine is a rite of passage on a player's path to the NHL and is an event that NHL clubs and prospects look forward to participating in," NHL Central Scouting vice president and director Dan Marr said. "The NHL Combine is the final showcase event before the NHL draft and it's a week full of interviews, medicals, and fitness testing where the players get to interact with NHL personnel and the NHL clubs get to learn as much as possible about the future stars of our game."

A total of 90 players will attend the combine, including 56 forwards, 29 defencemen, and five goaltenders. All invitees are listed in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings of North American and International skaters and goaltenders.

Teams can have 1-on-1 interviews with prospects at KeyBank Center from June 1-5. The medical examinations will take place June 3, the Maximal VO2 bike test and isokinetic squat test, which is new to the Combine, will take place June 5, and the remaining eight of the 12 fitness tests will occur at HarborCenter on June 6 (standing height/wingspan, horizontal jump, force plate vertical jumps, bench press, pro agility test, pull ups, 10-meter sprint, Wingate Cycle Ergometer test). The 10-meter sprint, also new to the Combine, will be conducted in conjunction with the pro agility test.

For more information on the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine, including the complete list of invitees, visit NHL.com







Western Hockey League Stories from June 1, 2026

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