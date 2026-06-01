Kelowna Rockets Carrie Brown Named Recipient of WHL Distinguished Service Award

Published on June 1, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets are proud to announce that Executive Assistant Carrie Brown has been named a recipient of the WHL Distinguished Service Award for the 2025-26 season, as presented by WHL Commissioner Dan Near on behalf of the WHL Board of Governors.

The WHL Distinguished Service Award, established in 2004, is presented annually to individuals who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes on behalf of WHL franchises and made an extraordinary contribution at both the Club and League levels over an extended period. Awards are presented to one recipient from each of the WHL's Western and Eastern Conferences.

Brown was honoured by Commissioner Near and Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton during Game 6 of the 2026 Memorial Cup, presented by Kubota.

"Since 1995, the Rockets' inaugural season in Kelowna, Carrie has been a fixture in the Kelowna Rockets front office," said WHL Commissioner Dan Near. "Every Club is fueled by key personnel who consistently provide a steady presence and support our Clubs' commitment to our communities. For the entirety of her career with the Rockets, Carrie has been that dedicated and passionate contributor."

A Kelowna native, Brown has been a cornerstone of the Rockets organization for 30 years. From coordinating League-related matters and internal operations to supporting staff and players, she brings exceptional attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to upholding the proud history of the franchise.

Brown becomes the fourth member of the Kelowna Rockets organization to receive the WHL Distinguished Service Award, joining Lorne Frey, Norbert Heinzelmann, and Dr. Mike Bobyn.

"Carrie is the heart and soul of our organization," said Hamilton. "She is the steady presence in our office every single day, ensuring that the countless moving pieces of a WHL franchise operate smoothly. Carrie does the work that often goes unnoticed but is absolutely essential. Quite simply, without Carrie Brown, the Kelowna Rockets would not be the organization we are today."

The Kelowna Rockets congratulate Carrie on this well-deserved recognition and thank her for three decades of extraordinary service to this organization and this community.







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