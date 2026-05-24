Rockets Battle QMJHL Champion Chicoutimi Saguenéens

Published on May 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets centre Shane Smith

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets centre Shane Smith(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets will Battle the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League Champion Chicoutimi Sagueneens in their second game of the Memorial Cup tonight. The Rockets are coming off a 5-0 loss against the Kitchener Rangers while the Sagueneens are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Western Hockey League Champion Everett Silvertips. The Rockets are looking to bounce back after a disappointing result Friday night. This will be the first ever meeting between the Kelowna Rockets and the Chicoutimi Sagueneens

MEMORIAL CUP SCHEDULE

Round-Robin - Game 1 - Friday, May 22 - Kitchener vs. Kelowna (6 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 2 - Saturday, May 23 - Everett vs. Chicoutimi (6 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 3 - Sunday, May 24 - Kelowna vs. Chicoutimi (6 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 4 - Monday, May 25 - Everett vs. Kitchener (6 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 5 - Tuesday, May 26 - Chicoutimi vs. Kitchener (6 p.m. PT)

Round-Robin - Game 6 - Wednesday, May 27 - Kelowna vs. Everett (6 p.m. PT)

Tie-Breaker (*if necessary) - Thursday, May 28 (6 p.m. PT)

Semi-Final - Friday, May 29 (6 p.m. PT)

Championship Final - Sunday, May 31 (4 p.m. PT)

KELOWNA ROCKETS

The Kelowna Rockets are looking to bounce back after a disappointing effort in Friday night's Memorial Cup opener against the Kitchener Rangers. Kelowna struggled to generate consistent offence in the loss and will need a much stronger performance against the Chicoutimi Saguenéens if they hope to get back into the tournament picture. featuring a lineup filled with 8 NHL Drafted Prospects.

Kelowna is led offensively by Tij Iginla, the sixth overall pick by the Utah Mammoth, who recorded 41 goals and 49 assists for 90 points in just 48 games this season. Iginla also added seven goals and five assists in nine playoff games. He is hoping to draw on experience gained at the 2023 Memorial Cup with the Seattle Thunderbirds. While he did not appear in any games during that tournament, he was still able to gain valuable experience from the run.

Veterans Carson Wetsch (22G, 50A) and Shane Smith (33G, 35A) are also key pieces of the Rockets attack. Wetsch, the team captain and a San Jose Sharks draft pick, contributed two goals and two assists in eight playoff games. Smith, an overage forward and the winner of the 2026 Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy, also posted two goals and two assists in nine playoff games and will be counted on heavily during the tournament.

The Rockets also benefited from strong rookie campaigns by Czech forwards Vojtech Cihar (12G, 19A) and Tomas Poletin (20G, 15A). Cihar, a Los Angeles Kings prospect, joined the team following the 2026 World Junior Championship, where he earned tournament MVP honours. He quickly adapted to the Rockets lineup, recording 31 points in 31 games before leading the team in playoff scoring with six goals and seven assists in nine games. Poletin, a New York Islanders draft pick, also made an immediate impact, leading all Rockets rookies with 35 points while adding two goals and three assists during the postseason.

Hayden Paupanekis (15G, 22A), a Montreal Canadiens prospect, and Hiroki Gojsic (19G, 22A), drafted by the Nashville Predators, are two more important contributors up front. Paupanekis recorded two goals and three assists in nine playoff games, while Gojsic added one goal and two assists.

On the back end, the Rockets are anchored by overage defenceman Mazden Leslie (18G, 50A). Leslie, a veteran of 347 WHL regular season games, is the CHL's active leader in games played and sits tied for 20th all-time in WHL history. His 258 career points rank first among active WHL defencemen. Leslie's 68 points this season ranked eighth among WHL blueliners, while his seven game-winning goals were second among league defencemen. He added three assists in nine playoff games.

Parker Alcos (5G, 25A), a Vancouver Canucks prospect, and Keith McInnis (10G, 23A) are also important pieces of the Kelowna defence corps. Alcos, who posted a +43 rating that ranked 15th in the WHL, was acquired from the Edmonton Oil Kings at the trade deadline and quickly became a reliable two-way presence. He recorded four assists in nine playoff games. McInnis, acquired from the Red Deer Rebels before the trade deadline, brought a steady defensive game while also contributing offensively with two assists in the playoffs.

Rowan Guest (1G, 24A) and Nate Corbet (3G, 11A) provide a physical edge on the blue line. Both players are key parts of Kelowna's defensive structure and elevated their offensive play during the postseason, each recording one goal and three assists in nine games. The Rockets also received a boost when Peyton Kettles, a 2025 second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, was able to return from an upper-body injury that has kept him out since Nov. 8 last game.

In goal, 2026 NHL Draft-eligible netminder Harrison Boettiger (2.83 GAA, .911 SV%) handled the bulk of the workload for Kelowna. His 25 wins were tied for eighth in the WHL, and he was ranked 10th among North American goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting. Boettiger also posted solid playoff numbers, going 4-3 with a 3.06 GAA and a .907 save percentage.

Josh Banini (3.35 GAA, .890 SV%) shared duties in the Rockets crease this season, earning 12 wins. Banini elevated his play in the postseason, stopping 82 of the 84 shots he faced against Everett, and will look to carry that momentum into the Memorial Cup.

WHERE THEY RANK

Kelowna Rockets: 7th in the Western Hockey League (38-19-6-3)

Chicoutimi Sagueneens: 2nd in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (49-10-3-2)

Chicoutimi Sagueneens

The Chicoutimi Saguenéens are playing in their first Memorial Cup in nearly 30 years after defeating the Moncton Wildcats in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Final to capture the Gilles-Courteau Trophy as QMJHL Champions. It marked the franchise's first league championship in 32 years and their first title since 1994.

The Saguenéens dropped their opening game of the tournament to the Everett Silvertips by a 5-2 score in their first game at the 2026 Memorial Cup. In the loss, Chicoutimi received goals from Maxim Massé, Christophe Berthelot and Alex Huang, but it was not enough to overcome the Silvertips' offence, which scored five times to secure the victory.

The Saguenéens collected plenty of hardware this season, including the Robert-Lebel Trophy as the QMJHL team with the best defensive average and the Luc-Robitaille Trophy awarded to the league's top offensive team.

Up front, the Saguenéens are led by Anaheim Ducks prospect Maxim Massé (51G, 51A), who won the Jean Béliveau Trophy as the QMJHL scoring leader. Massé, who was also named QMJHL Most Valuable Player, finished second in the league with a +62 rating, while his 16 power-play goals and eight game-winning goals also ranked second in the QMJHL. He continued his dominant season in the playoffs with six goals and 18 assists in 20 games.

Veteran forwards Thomas Desruisseaux (24G, 52A) and Emmanuel Vermette (27G, 42A) are also key pieces of the Saguenéens' offence, with both finishing among the league's top 25 scorers. In 20 playoff games, Desruisseaux recorded three goals and 10 assists, while Vermette added 10 goals and seven assists. Nathan Lecompte (27G, 36A) is another major contributor offensively and enjoyed a strong postseason with seven goals and 13 assists.

Anaheim Ducks prospect Émile Guite (32G, 33A) and Mavrick Lachance (23G, 34A) round out the forward core for the Saguenéens. In the playoffs, Guite posted eight goals and six assists, while Lachance added 10 goals and 13 assists.

Defensively, the Saguenéens feature a high-scoring blue line with four defencemen reaching the 40-point mark this season. They are led by David-Desharnais Trophy winner and Nashville Predators draft pick Alex Huang (11G, 59A). Huang finished second among QMJHL defencemen in scoring and anchors the Saguenéens' back end. He continued his success in the playoffs with two goals and 17 assists.

Jordan Tourigny (13G, 42A), who was acquired from the Shawinigan Cataractes at the trade deadline, led the blue line in goals and tied for third among QMJHL defencemen in goal scoring. In the playoffs, Tourigny recorded eight goals and eight assists, with his eight goals leading all QMJHL defencemen in postseason scoring. Tourigny previously appeared in the 2022 Memorial Cup with the Cataractes.

Tomas Lavoie (10G, 37A) and Peteris Bulans (12G, 28A) also enjoyed strong seasons for the Saguenéens. Lavoie, a Utah Mammoth draft pick, registered three goals and 10 assists in the playoffs, while Bulans contributed seven goals and eight assists during the postseason.

In goal, Lucas Beckman (2.60 GAA, .917 SV%), who was drafted by the Ottawa Senators in last year's NHL Draft, was outstanding all season for the Saguenéens. During the playoffs, Beckman played every minute for Chicoutimi, posting a 16-4 record with a 1.98 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Raphael Précourt (2.43 GAA, .901 SV%) also delivered a reliable season in net, splitting time with Beckman during the regular season.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Kelowna Rockets Memorial Cup History

2003: WHL Champion - Finished 3rd

2004: Host - Memorial Cup Champions

2005: WHL Champion - Finished 4th

2009: WHL Champion - Finished 2nd

2015: WHL Champion - Finished 2 nd

Chicoutimi Sagueneens Memorial Cup History

1991: QMJHL Champion - Finished 3rd

1994: QMJHL Champion - Finished 3rd

1997: QMJHL Representative - Finished 4 th

Special teams: Regular Season

Kelowna: PP 23.1% | PK 80.3%

Chicoutimi: PP 32.7% | PK 87.2%

Special teams: Playoffs

Kelowna: PP 14.7% | PK 79.3%

Chicoutimi: PP 31.8% | PK 80%

Top Performers: Regular Season

Kelowna Rockets:

Tij Iginla: 41 Goals, 49 Assists, 90 Points.

Carson Wetsch: 22 Goals, 50 Assists, 72 Points.

Shane Smith 33 Goals, 35 Assists, 68 Points.

Chicoutimi Sagueneens:

Maxim Masse: 51 Goals, 51 Assists, 102 Points.

Thomas Desruisseaux: 24 Goals, 52 Assists, 76 Points.

Alex Huang: 11 Goals, 59 Assists, 70 Points

Top Performers: Playoffs

Kelowna Rockets:

Vojtech Cihar: 6 Goals, 7 Assists, 13 Points.

Tij Iginla: 7 Goals, 5 Assists, 12 Points.

Hayden Paupanekis 2 Goals, 3 Assists, 5 Points.

Chicoutimi Sagueneens:

Maxim Masse: 6 Goals, 18 Assists, 24 Points.

Maverick Lachance: 10 Goals, 13 Assists, 23 Points.

Nathan Lecompte: 7 Goals, 13 Assists, 20 Points

MEMORIAL CUP BLOODLINES

Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla and defenceman Nate Corbet are continuing family legacies at the Memorial Cup.

Iginla's father, Jarome Iginla, won back-to-back Memorial Cups with the Kamloops Blazers in 1994 and 1995. Current Rockets associate coach Don Hay was also behind the bench for both of those championship teams.

Corbet's father, Rene Corbet, also has Memorial Cup experience, having played in the 1991 tournament with the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the QMJHL.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

The Rockets next game will be a rematch of the second round of the 2026 Western Hockey League Playoffs against the Champion Everett Silvertips. That game takes place Wednesday night at 6:00 pm PST. It will be broadcasted on TSN and Victory+.

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Western Hockey League Stories from May 24, 2026

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