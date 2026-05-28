Silvertips End Rockets Season in 4-0 Loss at the 2026 Memorial Cup

Published on May 28, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets centre Hayden Paupanekis vs. the Everett Silvertips

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets centre Hayden Paupanekis vs. the Everett Silvertips(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets dropped their final round robin game of the 2026 Memorial Cup, falling 4-0 to the Everett Silvertips, a loss that eliminated them from tournament contention. Everett was led by Matias Vanhanen and Kayd Ruedig, who helped pace the Silvertips to the victory.

While the tournament did not end the way Kelowna had hoped, the Rockets battled hard and left everything on the ice throughout the 2026 Memorial Cup. Despite the disappointing finish, the team showed resilience and determination while competing against the top junior hockey clubs in all of the Canadian Hockey League.

The first period of the final round robin game of the 2026 Memorial Cup featured plenty of energy from both the crowd and the players, as the two teams came out flying. However, at 7:22 of the opening frame, it was Kayd Ruedig (1) who opened the scoring for Everett after a shot from the point bounced off a Rockets defender and into the net to make it 1-0.

Then, just twenty-five seconds later at 7:47, Jaxon Pisani (1) scored his first career CHL goal with a seeing-eye shot from the blue line to extend the Silvertips lead to 2-0. Jaxsin Vaughan picked up the assist on the goal.

The Rockets appeared to score late in the period, but the goal was waved off due to a kicking motion. Everett would take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

In the second period, Matias Vanhanen (3) added to the Silvertips lead just 1:03 into the frame. His third goal of the tournament made it 3-0 for Everett. Following the goal, Harrison Boettiger replaced Josh Banini in net for Kelowna. The Rockets generated a few opportunities on the powerplay but were unable to capitalize, and the score remained 3-0 after forty minutes of play.

In the third period, the Silvertips added another goal as Carter Bear (2) found the back of the net to make it 4-0. That would stand as the final score, ending the Rockets Memorial Cup hopes.

Josh Banini stopped 8 of 11 shots in the game, while Harrison Boettiger turned aside 21 of 22 shots in relief.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 28 | Everett 33

Power Play: Kelowna 0/4 | Everett 0/4

Faceoffs: Kelowna 33 | Everett 29

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Western Hockey League Stories from May 28, 2026

Silvertips End Rockets Season in 4-0 Loss at the 2026 Memorial Cup - Kelowna Rockets

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