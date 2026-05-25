Rockets Lose 3-2 to Sagueneens in Overtime

Published on May 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Kelowna Rockets battle the Chicoutimi Sagueneens

(Kelowna Rockets) Kelowna Rockets battle the Chicoutimi Sagueneens(Kelowna Rockets)

The Kelowna Rockets and Chicoutimi Sagueneens played in a thriller Sunday night at Prospera Place in both teams second game of the 2026 Memorial Cup. Tij Iginla and Mazden Leslie would both score to help the Rockets force overtime however Liam Lefebvre would score two including the overtime winner to help the Sagueneens win the game.

The first ten minutes of the first period saw the Kelowna Rockets dominate the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, generating the majority of the scoring chances. Kelowna used its physical style of play to help create offensive opportunities early on.

Shane Smith opened the scoring midway through the first, but the goal would eventually get called back for goaltender interference. The Sagueneens then had a goal of their own taken off the board due to a hand pass earlier in the play.

The second half of the period would then see Chicoutimi strike first when Liam Lefebvre (1) scored at 14:38 to give the Saguenéens a 1-0 lead after twenty minutes of play. Maxim Schafer and Alonso Gosselin picked up the assists on the goal.

In the second period, the Rockets finally got their first goal of the tournament when Tij Iginla (1) scored 6:29 into the frame to tie the game 1-1. Hiroki Gojsic picked up the assist on the goal. The game would remain tied heading into the second intermission.

In the third period, both teams traded chances, but at 14:01 it was Anton Linde (1) who broke the deadlock to give the Saguenéens a 2-1 lead. Nathan Lecompte earned the assist on the goal. Then, just over a minute later at 15:50, Mazden Leslie (1) scored on a rebound to tie the game and force overtime off a point shot by Nate Corbet and a tip by Tomas Poletin.

In overtime, it was Liam Lefebvre (2) who scored the game-winner for his second goal of the night. Nathan Lecompte and Peteris Bulans picked up the assists on the winning goal.

Rockets goaltender Josh Banini stopped 26 of the 29 shots he faced in the effort, while neither team was able to score on the powerplay.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Shots on Goal: Kelowna 29 | Chicoutimi 29

Power Play: Kelowna 0/1 | Chicoutimi 0/2

Faceoffs: Kelowna 36 | Chicoutimi 28

UP NEXT

The Kelowna Rockets will look for revenge against the Western Hockey League champion Everett Silvertips in the Rockets final round-robin game of the 2026 Memorial Cup. The Rockets last faced the Silvertips in the second round of the 2026 WHL Playoffs. The game will take place on Wednesday, May 27th at 6:00 PM PST and will be broadcast on TSN.

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Western Hockey League Stories from May 25, 2026

Rockets Lose 3-2 to Sagueneens in Overtime - Kelowna Rockets

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