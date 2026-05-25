Vees Sign Nate Pederson

Published on May 25, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees announced today the signing of 2008-born American forward Nate Pederson.

Pederson is coming off his first full season in the USHL as a 17-year-old with the Lincoln Stars, where he put up eight goals and 21 assists in 58 games. He registered 52 points in 27 games with Shakopee High in the Minnesota High School league in 2025-26 and also put up 22 points in 20 games in the UMHSEHL.

The Shakopee, MN native was taken 12th overall in the USHL Draft in 2024.

"We're thrilled to add Nate to our organization," said Vees director of scouting Adam Sergerie. "He is a highly dynamic player who brings an impressive combination of skill, creativity, and hockey sense. His rush play is exceptional, driven by his separation speed. His puck control and edge work allow him to excel in small-area situations and create offense in tight conditions.

"Equally important is his awareness away from the puck, as he consistently finds open ice and positions himself as a scoring threat. He has a strong ability to capitalize on opportunities and make an impact offensively."

Pederson stands at 5-FOOT-9 and 161 lbs. He played for USA at the U17 Five Nations tournament in 2024 and notched one goal and four assists in four games.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 25, 2026

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