Vees Sign First Round Pick Liam Bordt

Published on May 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees announced today the signing of Canadian forward Liam Bordt. Bordt was selected in the first round, 20th overall, by the Vees in the WHL Prospects Draft last week.

The Langley, BC native spent the 2025-26 season with NAX in the CSSHL U15 Prep league registering a combined 24 goals and 24 assists in 29 games-played in the regular season. He also notched four goals and one assist in four CSSHL playoff games. On top of that, he suited up for six games with the NAX U18 prep team earning one assist.

Bordt joined NAX this season following a move from Burnaby Winter Club where he had 32 points in 30 games in the 2024-25 season with the U15 Prep organization.

"We're excited to officially sign Liam to his Standard Player Agreement," said Vees director of scouting Adam Sergerie. "He represents an important part of our future, and we look forward to our fans seeing him in a Vees jersey.

"He has hard skill, he can be physical, he can get takeaways and he hunts and strips pucks. In my opinion he has one of the best shots in the draft. He can beat you in tight or from range and he cracks the one-timer really well already for a 14-year-old, it's incredible."

Bordt stands 5-FOOT-10 and 159 lbs. He was also a member of Team Yellow at the BC U16 Cup this past season picking up two goals in three games.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2026

Vees Sign First Round Pick Liam Bordt - Penticton Vees

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