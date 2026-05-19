2026 Memorial Cup Set to Showcase the Spirit of Kelowna

Published on May 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - As the puck prepares to drop on the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and the 2026 Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee are proud to unveil a series of locally inspired initiatives designed to showcase the character, energy, and local pride of Kelowna and the Okanagan throughout the event.

More than a championship, the Memorial Cup has long been a celebration of the communities that host it. From local businesses and artists to fans, families, visitors, and volunteers, the 106th edition of the event will celebrate not only the best of junior hockey, but also the people, places, and experiences that make Kelowna and the Okanagan such a distinctive host region.

"The Memorial Cup has always been about more than what happens on the ice," said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. "It is a celebration of hockey, community, and local pride. As we bring the event to Kelowna, we want fans and visitors to feel its presence throughout the city - from the arena and host hotel to local businesses, public spaces, and digital fan experiences. This is an opportunity to showcase the very best of the Okanagan on junior hockey's biggest stage."

Delta Grand Okanagan Resort to Serve as Official Host Hotel

As both the official host hotel of the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota and the official hotel partner of the Canadian Hockey League, the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort will help extend the championship experience beyond the rink throughout the week.

The hotel will immerse guests in the championship atmosphere through event-themed pageantry, including Champions Point, a large-scale Memorial Cup-inspired sculpture installation in the fountain; visual touchpoints throughout the property that connect guests and visitors to the championship atmosphere; and post-game entertainment at OAK + CRU Social Kitchen & Wine Bar inside the hotel lobby. Together, these elements will showcase the Okanagan's signature hospitality and social atmosphere, creating a welcoming gathering place throughout the event.

With its location in the heart of downtown Kelowna, the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort will provide fans, partners, teams, media, and visitors with a vibrant setting that extends the Memorial Cup experience beyond game action at Prospera Place.

"We are incredibly proud to serve as the official host hotel for the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota," stated Tara Gerald, General Manager of the Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort. "This is an exciting moment not only for our team at the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort, but for the entire city of Kelowna. Hosting an event of this caliber is a true reflection of the spirit, hospitality, and vibrancy of our community, and we are thrilled to welcome teams, fans, and visitors from across the country to experience everything the Okanagan has to offer."

Okanagan Lifestyle x Memorial Cup Exclusive Apparel Collection

The 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota will also feature an exclusive merchandise and apparel collaboration with Okanagan Lifestyle, celebrating the connection between the event, the host region, and the local community.

The limited-edition OKGN x Memorial Cup collection is designed to reflect the character of the Okanagan while giving fans a distinctive way to commemorate one of junior hockey's biggest stages. The apparel line will blend local pride, hockey culture, and premium event merchandise, creating a unique offering for fans in Kelowna and across the country.

Designed for the Okanagan. Built for the biggest stage in junior hockey. This limited-edition drop celebrates the moments, the community, and the chase for the Cup. Wear it loud. Wear it local. See you at the rink.

Fans can shop the exclusive Okanagan Lifestyle x Memorial Cup collection online at okanaganlifestyle.ca/collections/2026-memorial-cup, with limited quantities available. Merchandise can also be purchased in-store at Okanagan Lifestyle Apparel's flagship store at 115-1295 Cannery Lane, or at their location inside the Delta Hotel at 1310 Water Street.

Memorial Cup Artist Installations to Showcase Kelowna Through a Local Lens

In partnership with the City of Kelowna, the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota will feature Memorial Cup-inspired public art installations on display across the city from May 21-31.

Commissioned by the 2026 Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee in partnership with the City of Kelowna, the temporary installations will celebrate Canadian hockey culture while inviting fans, residents, and visitors to explore downtown and the waterfront between games.

Supported through the 2026 Memorial Cup Major Events Artist Grant, the installations will showcase the work of local artists and bring the Memorial Cup experience into public spaces throughout Kelowna. Featured installations include:

The Staycationers by Sara Peacock on Meet Me on Bernard along Bernard Avenue

Hockey Pucks by Grant Robinson along the Waterfront Walkway in front of King Taps

Mirroring by Tyson Neufeld and Chantel Thederahn at Art Walk

Wilde Fun at Memorial Cup by Nancy Wilde at Rhapsody Plaza

Behind My Mask by Rylan Broadbent at Orchard Park Mall, near the entrance to the Food Court, in partnership with CHL National Partner Primaris

Fans and visitors are encouraged to tour the installations, take photos, and share their favourite pieces using #exploreKelowna and #MemorialCup, and tagging @tourismkelowna @chlhockey on Instagram. More information on the Memorial Cup Artist Installations, including installation locations and artist profiles, is available at Major Events Artist Grant | City of Kelowna.

Captured at the Cup Digital Fan Activation

Fans attending the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota will be invited to take part in Captured at the Cup, a digital fan activation that gives them the chance to have their photos featured on the videoboard during games at Prospera Place.

Through the activation, fans can scan a QR code, upload their favourite Memorial Cup photos, and share messages of support for their team. Approved submissions may be featured in-game on the videoboard, as well as across select digital platforms, social channels, and other event displays throughout the event.

Captured at the Cup will allow fans to become part of the in-game experience while helping tell the story of the event through the people, moments, and memories that make the Memorial Cup special.

Fans can participate by visiting 2026: Captured at the Cup

A Championship Rooted in Local Pride

The 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota will bring together the playoff champions of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), along with the host Kelowna Rockets, for one of the most prestigious championships in hockey.

As teams, fans, families, alumni, partners, and media arrive in Kelowna, the event will also serve as a platform to celebrate the Okanagan's culture, hospitality, and deep connection to the game.

"Hosting the Memorial Cup is an incredible opportunity for Kelowna to showcase not only our passion for hockey, but the spirit of our entire community," said Dave Rush, Co-Chair of the 2026 Memorial Cup Host Committee. "From the energy inside Prospera Place to the cultural activations, this event will bring people together in a way that truly reflects the hospitality and celebration that define the Okanagan. We're excited to welcome fans from across the country for an unforgettable championship experience."

Hosted by the WHL's Kelowna Rockets, the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota will be held at Prospera Place from May 21-31, 2026, marking the tournament's return to Kelowna for the first time since 2004. The opening game is set for Friday, May 22 at 6 p.m. PT, with Kelowna taking on the OHL Champion Kitchener Rangers.

For more information on the 2026 Memorial Cup, visit chl.ca/memorialcup.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.