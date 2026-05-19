Silvertips Sign Bode Laylin to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on May 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have inked defenseman Bode Laylin to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Laylin, an '07-born St. Michael, MN native, has spent the last two seasons with the Tri-City Storm in the USHL. In 2025-26, he was named a league third-team all-star posting 11 goals and 27 assists over 55 games played- leading all blueliners on his team in scoring. He also represented Team USA at the World Junior-A Championships, where he earned a Gold Medal.

"I'm super excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the Silvertips," commented Laylin. "It's an honor to be a part of such a great organization with a strong culture and fanbase. I'm looking forward to competing with the group, continuing to develop as a player and doing whatever I can to help the team win next season."

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound defender also logged 19 points in 59 games in 2024-25.

"We're excited to add Bode to our solid defensive group that we anticipate having next season," noted general manager Mike Fraser. "He's a strong skater who moves pucks very well and plays the game at a high pace."

"We were very impressed with the year Bode had in the USHL," added director of scouting Brooks Christensen. "We feel he will fit in great with our returning defensive corps that we have."

Laylin is committed to the University of St. Thomas for the 2027-28 season, where his father Cory is an assistant coach. His brother Luc completed his senior season at St. Thomas this year, while his brother Casy will enter into his junior season in 2026-27.

He was a teammate of current Silvertip Hunter Rudolph in 2023-24 with Northstar Christian Academy U16. He is ranked 131st amongst North American skaters ahead of this summer's NHL Draft.

Bode Laylin is guaranteed a WHL Scholarship for every year he plays in the WHL by signing a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 19, 2026

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