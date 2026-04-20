Silvertips Sign Charlie Barnes to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on April 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have inked forward Charlie Barnes to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"I'm really excited to be a part of the Silvertips organization," commented Barnes. "It's an honor. I can't wait to play in front of Silvertip Country. I'm looking forward to meeting all the guys, developing as a player and having a great year in Everett."

Barnes, an '09-born Bellevue, NE native, spent the 2025-26 season with the St. Louis Blues 16U AAA where he recorded 14 goals and 15 assists over 38 games. The 6-foot-0, 159-pound forward helped lead the Blues to the US 16U Tier-I National Championship tournament, where he was named an All-Star posting four goals and three assists in six games.

"Charlie was a player we saw early on this season," noted general manager Mike Fraser. "We were immediately drawn to his compete level and willingness to be hard on pucks, all while generating solid offense for his club. We're looking forward to seeing him at training camp in August."

Barnes previously put up 21 goals and 47 assists over 73 games with the Blues at the 15U level in 2024-25.

"Charlie's game has trended in the right direction," said director of scouting Brooks Christensen. "We're thrilled to have Charlie and his family as a part of our program."







Western Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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