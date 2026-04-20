Liam Ruck, Kvasnicka, and Banini Headline WHL Awards for Monday, April 20

Published on April 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today 2026 NHL Draft-eligible prospect Liam Ruck of the Medicine Hat Tigers has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week, Fuelled by Co-op, for the week ending Sunday, April 19.

Ruck, an 18-year-old product of Osoyoos, B.C., recorded five points (3G-2A) and a plus-4 rating in two games this past week as the Tigers secured a four-game sweep of the Calgary Hitmen to advance to the WHL Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien for the second consecutive season.

The 6-foot, 175-pound right winger, who was listed 20th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's final rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, put forward a four-point performance (3G-1A) Monday, April 13, as the Tigers secured a 5-2 victory over the Hitmen in Game 3 of their second-round series. After falling behind 1-0 only 64 seconds into the first period, Ruck provided a quick response for the visiting Tigers, tying the game 15 seconds later. Once again trailing in the second period, it was a shorthanded effort from Ruck that evened the score 2-2. He then set up his twin brother, Markus, for what went into the books as the eventual game winner, giving Medicine Hat a 3-2 advantage 11:51 into the second period. Liam then completed the hat trick with an empty-net marker late in the third period.

In Game 4 against the Hitmen, Ruck tallied one helper as the Tigers once again emerged victorious by a 5-2 score. Ruck's assist came with 5:04 to go in the second period, setting up Jonas Woo on the power play for what went into the books as the game-winning and series-clinching goal

Ruck has collected nine points (5G-4A) in nine games to start the 2026 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien. He is tied for third in scoring among all Tigers.

With 104 points (45G-59A) in 68 games, Ruck finished second in scoring among all players during the 2025-26 WHL regular season and was named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team. His performance also saw him named a finalist for the WHL's Four Broncos Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL's Player of the Year.

Originally selected by the Tigers in the first round (ninth overall) of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Ruck has notched 147 points (71G-76A) in 132 career WHL regular season games. A member of the 2025 WHL Champion Tigers, he has collected another 19 points (11G-8A) in 28 career post-season outings.

Ruck and the Tigers continue their defense of the Ed Chynoweth Cup when they take on the Prince Albert Raiders in the 2026 WHL Eastern Conference Championship presented by Nutrien, beginning Friday, April 24 (7 p.m. MT), at Art Hauser Centre. Stream all the action FREE on Victory+.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

October 27, 2025: Caden Brown, Regina Pats

November 3, 2025: Max Curran, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Luke Mistelbacher, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 17, 2025: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

November 24, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 1, 2025: Tarin Smith, Everett Silvertips

December 8, 2025: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 15, 2025: Joby Baumuller, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 22, 2025: Mathis Preston, Spokane Chiefs

December 29, 2025: Jonas Woo, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 5, 2026: Lukas Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 12, 2026: Bryce Pickford, Medicine Hat Tigers

January 19, 2026: Daxon Rudolph, Prince Albert Raiders

January 26, 2026: Brandon Gorzynski, Prince Albert Raiders

February 2, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

February 9, 2026: Carter Sotheran, Edmonton Oil Kings

February 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

February 23, 2026: Owen Martin, Spokane Chiefs

March 2, 2026: Julius Miettinen, Everett Silvertips

March 9, 2026: Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets

March 16, 2026: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

March 23, 2026: Cameron Schmidt, Seattle Thunderbirds

March 30, 2026: Julien Maze, Calgary Hitmen

April 6, 2026: Miroslav Holinka, Edmonton Oil Kings

April 13, 2026: Terik Parascak, Prince George Cougars

NEW YORK ISLANDERS PROSPECT KVASNICKA NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today New York Islanders prospect Jacob Kvasnicka of the Penticton Vees has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 19.

Kvasnicka, an 18-year-old product of Burnsville, Minn., recorded four points (2G-2A) and a plus-2 rating in four games as the Vees completed a six-game triumph over the Prince George Cougars to advance to the WHL Western Conference Championship presented by Nutrien.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound right winger tallied the insurance goal Tuesday, April 14, in Game 3, as the Vees posted a 5-3 win at Prince George. The win was Penticton's first after falling behind 2-0 in the best-of-seven series.

The following night - Wednesday, April 15 - Kvasnicka registered two assists as the Vees scored a 5-2 triumph to even the series 2-2. Kvasnicka's first assist came on a power play with 4:16 remaining in regulation, as he set up captain Nolan Stevenson for went onto the scoresheet as the game-winning goal. Kvasnicka added another primary power-play assist on a goal by Brady Birnie with 51 seconds remaining.

After being held off the scoresheet in Game 5, Kvasnicka made his mark when it mattered most Sunday, April 19, in Game 6. Back in the CN Centre in Prince George, Kvasnicka scored the game-winning and series-clinching goal 2:16 into overtime, helping the Vees advance to the WHL Western Conference Championship as an expansion team. Earlier in the contest, Kvasnicka survived a thundering check from Cougars defenceman Corbin Vaughan, who levelled the WHL rookie at the blueline. The heavy hit didn't slow Kvasnicka, who returned and pounced on a rebound in overtime to send the Vees to the WHL's final four.

With 13 points (7G-6A) in 11 games, Kvasnicka is tied for fifth in scoring among all players in the 2026 WHL Playoffs. His seven goals are good enough to be tied for third across the WHL. Kvasnicka's three insurance markers are tied for first in the WHL Playoffs.

Kvasnicka's first tour in the WHL has been a success. The U.S.-born winger led the Vees in regular season scoring with 85 points (35G-50A) and was named to the WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team for his performance. He is also a finalist for the WHL's Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the WHL's Rookie of the Year.

Selected by the New York Islanders in the seventh round (202nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Kvasnicka signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Vees in September 2025. The Vees acquired Kvasnicka's rights from the Wenatchee Wild in June 2025, sending a package that included forward Aidan Grossklaus, a first-round pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, and a second-round pick in the 2029 WHL Prospects Draft to Wenatchee.

Kvasnicka and the Vees continue their inaugural WHL season Thursday, April 23 (7:05 p.m. PT), when they take on the Everett Silvertips in Game 1 of the WHL Western Conference Championship Series. Stream the entire best-of-seven series FREE on Victory+.

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

October 27, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 3, 2025: Dylan Dean, Edmonton Oil Kings

November 10, 2025: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

November 17, 2024: Brock England, Seattle Thunderbirds

November 24, 2025: Colt Carter, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 1, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

December 8, 2025: Boston Tait, Wenatchee Wild

December 15, 2025: Tyson Moss, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 22, 2025: Ludovic Perreault, Victoria Royals

December 29, 2025: Mason Kraft, Wenatchee Wild

January 5, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 12, 2026: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

January 19, 2026: Prab Bhathal, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 26, 2026: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

February 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

February 9, 2026: Kale Dach, Calgary Hitmen

February 16, 2026: Jonah Sivertson, Prince Albert Raiders

February 23, 2026: Vojtech Cihar, Kelowna Rockets

March 2, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

March 9, 2026: Easton Daneault, Lethbridge Hurricanes

March 16, 2026: Ben Harvey, Prince Albert Raiders

March 23, 2026: Poul Andersen, Red Deer Rebels

March 30, 2026: Brock Cripps, Prince Albert Raiders

April 6, 2026: Vojtech Cihar, Kelowna Rockets

April 13, 2026: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

ROCKETS NETMINDER BANINI NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Kelowna Rockets netminder Josh Banini has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, April 19.

Banini, a 20-year-old product of Edmonton, Alta., went 1-0-0-1 with a 1.12 goals-against average and .976 save percentage this past week.

The 6-foot-2, 193-pound puckstopper made his first appearance of the 2026 WHL Playoffs during Game 4 of the Rockets second-round series with the Everett Silvertips, entering in relief on Wednesday, April 15. With the Rockets trailing the series 3-0 and having fallen behind 3-0 in the first period of Game 4, Banini took to the blue paint looking to keep his squad's hopes alive. He did just that, turning in a spectacular performance, making 29 saves on 29 shots to backstop the Rockets to a 4-3 overtime victory. Thanks to Banini's efforts, the Rockets registered three third-period goals to force overtime, before Utah Mammoth prospect Tij Iginla scored the game winner 2:30 into the extra period. Banini was named first star of the game for his outstanding performance.

Game 5 back in Everett gave Banini the opportunity to make his first start of the 2026 WHL Playoffs and he was excellent once again, making 53 saves on 55 shots. Unfortunately for the 2026 Memorial Cup hosts, it wasn't enough to extend their WHL Playoff run as Everett scored a 2-1 overtime triumph to advance to the WHL Western Conference Championship presented by Nutrien. Banini was recognized with third-star honours for his impressive night.

For Banini and the Rockets, their season doesn't end. They will begin preparations for the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, which gets underway from Prospera Place in Kelowna starting Friday, May 22.

In his first season with the Rockets, Banini went 12-11-2-2 with a 3.35 GAA and .890 SV% in 29 regular season outings. Kelowna added the veteran netminder via trade with the Moose Jaw Warriors, sending a pair of conditional draft picks to Moose Jaw on September 17.

Originally selected by the Warriors in the eighth round (160th overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Banini owns a career record of 15-28-2-3 with a 3.68 GAA and .894 SV%.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

October 27, 2025: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

November 3, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

November 10, 2025: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders

November 17, 2025: Anders Miller, Everett Silvertips

November 24, 2025: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

December 1, 2025: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

December 8, 2025: Matthew Hutchison, Regina Pats

December 15, 2025: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

December 22, 2025: Marek Sklenicka, Seattle Thunderbirds

December 29, 2025: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

January 5, 2026: Xavier Wendt, Tri-City Americans

January 12, 2026: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

January 19, 2026: Carter Esler, Spokane Chiefs

January 26, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees

February 2, 2026: Jayden Kraus, Brandon Wheat Kings

February 9, 2026: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

February 16, 2026: Grayson Malinoski, Seattle Thunderbirds

February 23, 2026: Filip Ruzicka, Brandon Wheat Kings

March 2, 2026: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

March 9, 2026: Andrew Reyelts, Penticton Vees

March 16, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

March 23, 2026: Ethan McCallum, Penticton Vees

March 30, 2026: Harrison Boettiger, Kelowna Rockets

April 6, 2026: Eric Tu, Calgary Hitmen

April 13, 2026: Michal Orsulak, Prince Albert Raiders







Western Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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