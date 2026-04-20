Hodnett Commits to University of Nebraska-Omaha for 26/27 Season

Published on April 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Edmonton Oil Kings Captain Gavin Hodnett has committed to play NCAA hockey next season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Hodnett played parts of five seasons with the Oil Kings, and was recently Captain of the team for the last two seasons and had a major impact with the club during his time with the organization.

"I'm extremely proud and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska Omaha to continue my academic and hockey career at the NCAA Division I level," said Hodnett. "I want to thank my family, coaches, billet family, Oil King support staff and teammates for their constant support and belief in me. A special thank you to the Edmonton Oil Kings organization. It's been an absolute honor to be a part of this team for my whole WHL career, from the first time I stepped into a game at the age of 15 to my last game this year at 20 years old, Lots of great memories. I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to grow both as a player and a person while wearing the Oil Kings jersey. It was also a huge honor to serve as Captain for the past two seasons, and something I'll always be proud of. Excited for what's ahead with the Mavericks!"

Originally the 19th overall selection in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft by the Oil Kings, Hodnett's name is littered across the Oil Kings record books. The Winnipeg, Man. product played 229 regular season games with the Oil Kings, 17th on the all-time list. In those games, he scored 71 goals, 11th all-time, and added 156 assists, third-most in Oil Kings modern franchise history. His 227 points are fifth all-time as he is just the sixth Oil Kings to ever reach 200 points in an Oil Kings uniform.

Diving deeper, Hodnett's 87 powerplay points are fourth all-time, his 63 powerplay assists are tied for second, and his 24 powerplay goals are 10th all-time. Meanwhile, he is just one of eight Oil Kings to score five or more shorthanded goals as an Oil King.

"The Oil Kings would like to thank Gavin for his contributions over his five years as part of our organization," said Oil Kings President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "From the day we drafted him, Gavin has been a tremendous representative of the Oil Kings on and off the ice. Over the last two seasons, as our Captain, Gavin showed great leadership in all facets of the game. We wish him all the best moving forward."

Hodnett played his first full season with the Oil Kings in 2022/2023 as the team was rebuilding after the 2022 WHL Championship, that Hodnett was a 15-year-old with the team for. In that first season, the Oil Kings won 10 games, and over the next four seasons, Hodnett helped lead the team to improve their win totals by 17, 10, and eight over the next three seasons, making the playoffs in 2025 and 2026. Hodnett ultimately led the Oil Kings in scoring twice during his time with the club, finished second one year, and this year, even while limited to 41 games, he was fifth on the team. He is one of just four players to lead the Oil Kings in scoring in back-to-back seasons.

Hodnett was named the Oil Kings MVP and Top Rookie in 2022/2023, the Unsung Hero in 2024/2025.

The University of Nebraska-Omaha plays out of Omaha, Nebraska in the NCHC of NCAA Division I.







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