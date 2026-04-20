Jakub Vanecek to represent Czechia at IIHF U18 Men's World Championship

Published on April 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce that 2008-born defenseman Jakub Vanecek has made Team Czechia's roster for the upcoming 2026 IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship. The tournament runs from April 22 to May 2 in Trencin and Bratislava, Slovakia.

The tournament features 10 teams, Canada, United States, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Slovakia, Latvia, Norway, Germany and Denmark. Czechia's first game of the tournament goes Wednesday, April 22 at 7:00 AM PDT against the USA.

Vanecek had an excellent rookie season in the WHL after being drafted 25th overall by the Americans in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. In 59 games Vanecek scored 35 points (14-21-35) with his 14 goals leading all rookie defensemen in the WHL.

He was drafted after splitting the 2024-25 season with Bili Tygri's U17 and U20 teams in Czechia, posting 12 points (1-11-12) in 21 games with the U17 team and four assists in 31 games with the U20 team.

The World U18 Championship will be the third time this calendar year Vanecek has represented Czechia on the international stage as he played at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup in August, picking up two assists in four games, and was with Team Czechia at the World Junior Championships in Minnesota over the holiday break, but did not get into game action. He came home with a silver medal from that event.

Vanecek was ranked 31st among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting in their final rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft.

This marks the fifth straight season the Americans have had a player at the World Under-18 Championship as Jackson Smith won a gold medal with Team Canada last year.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

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