Vees Advance to Western Conference Final

Published on April 20, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release









Penticton Vees excahnge congratulations

(Penticton Vees, Credit: Prince George Cougars) Penticton Vees excahnge congratulations(Penticton Vees, Credit: Prince George Cougars)

Prince George, BC - The Penticton Vees battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period to take a 3-2 OT victory in Game 6 over the Prince George Cougars and advance to the Western Conference Final to battle the Everett Silvertips.

After no goals were scored in an opening period where the Cougars outshot the Vees 15-4, Prince George found the back of the net off the stick of Carson Carles off a rush and Lee Shurgot on the powerplay to make it 2-0 after 40 minutes.

Diego Johnson got the Vees back within one early in the third period, his first goal of the post-season.

Then, Doogan Pederson struck for his first playoff goal to tie the game 2-2 and send it to overtime for the first time in the series.

2:16 into the extra frame Samuel Drancak fired a shot off the pads of Joshua Ravensbergen which Jacob Kvasnicka deposited into the net for his seventh of the playoffs and the series clinching goal.

The Vees will take on the Everett Silvertips in the Western Conference Final starting next week.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 25

Cougars- 42

Scoring:

Vees- Diego Johnson, Doogan Pederson, Jacob Kvasnicka

Cougars- Carson Carels, Lee Shurgot

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/0

Cougars- 1/2

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 40/42

Cougars- Joshua Ravensbergen - 22/25

Up Next: The Western Conference Final schedule is slated to be announced Monday morning.

Images from this story



Penticton Vees excahnge congratulations

(Prince George Cougars)







Western Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2026

Vees Advance to Western Conference Final - Penticton Vees

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