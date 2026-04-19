Game 6, Round 2 Preview: Vees at Cougars

Published on April 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Vees will look to close out the series in Game 6 against the Cougars tonight in Prince George. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

Series So Far: The Vees struggled to match the physicality of the Cougars in Game 1 and ultimately fell 4-1 despite outshooting Prince George 35-20.

Two shorthanded goals against in the first period put the Vees behind the eight ball in Game 2 and they couldn't climb out of the hole eventually falling 6-2.

The Vees fell down 2-0 in Game 3 but were able to will their way back into the game and the series led by Louie Wehmann, Brady Birnie and Matteo Danis who all had three points in a 5-3 win.

The Vees kept their cool in a tightly contested Game 4 on their way to a 5-2 victory. Penticton used four straight powerplay goals to pull away late in the fourth game.

Penticton had their best game defensively in Game 5 and Brittan Alstead scored the lone goal of the game on the powerplay as the Vees skated away with a 1-0 win and 3-2 series lead. AJ Reyelts stopped all 25 shots he faced for his first WHL playoff shutout.

Vees Player to Watch: G AJ Reyelts: Reyelts has stopped 52 of the last 54 shots he has faced for a .962 save-percentage and has won three straight starts.

Fast Fact: The Vees have scored five straight powerplay goals in the series.

Playoff Leading Scorers

Penticton:

Jacob Kvasnicka - 12 points (6g, 6a)

Ryden Evers - 11 points (6g, 5a)

Louie Wehmann - 10 points (5g, 5a)

Matteo Danis - 8 points (1g, 7a)

Brady Birnie - 7 points (6g 1a)

Cougars:

Brock Souch - 18 points (6g, 12a)

Terik Parascak - 16 points (7g, 9a)

Kooper Gizowski - 13 points (4g, 9a)

Lee Shurgot - 9 points (4g, 5a)

Carson Carels - 8 points (0g, 8a)







Western Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.