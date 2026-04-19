Game 6, Round 2 Preview: Vees at Cougars
Published on April 19, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Vees will look to close out the series in Game 6 against the Cougars tonight in Prince George. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM.
Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.
Series So Far: The Vees struggled to match the physicality of the Cougars in Game 1 and ultimately fell 4-1 despite outshooting Prince George 35-20.
Two shorthanded goals against in the first period put the Vees behind the eight ball in Game 2 and they couldn't climb out of the hole eventually falling 6-2.
The Vees fell down 2-0 in Game 3 but were able to will their way back into the game and the series led by Louie Wehmann, Brady Birnie and Matteo Danis who all had three points in a 5-3 win.
The Vees kept their cool in a tightly contested Game 4 on their way to a 5-2 victory. Penticton used four straight powerplay goals to pull away late in the fourth game.
Penticton had their best game defensively in Game 5 and Brittan Alstead scored the lone goal of the game on the powerplay as the Vees skated away with a 1-0 win and 3-2 series lead. AJ Reyelts stopped all 25 shots he faced for his first WHL playoff shutout.
Vees Player to Watch: G AJ Reyelts: Reyelts has stopped 52 of the last 54 shots he has faced for a .962 save-percentage and has won three straight starts.
Fast Fact: The Vees have scored five straight powerplay goals in the series.
Playoff Leading Scorers
Penticton:
Jacob Kvasnicka - 12 points (6g, 6a)
Ryden Evers - 11 points (6g, 5a)
Louie Wehmann - 10 points (5g, 5a)
Matteo Danis - 8 points (1g, 7a)
Brady Birnie - 7 points (6g 1a)
Cougars:
Brock Souch - 18 points (6g, 12a)
Terik Parascak - 16 points (7g, 9a)
Kooper Gizowski - 13 points (4g, 9a)
Lee Shurgot - 9 points (4g, 5a)
Carson Carels - 8 points (0g, 8a)
Western Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026
- Game 6, Round 2 Preview: Vees at Cougars - Penticton Vees
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