Game 1, Round 3 Preview: Vees at Silvertips

Published on April 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Vees kick off their Western Conference Final series Thursday night in Everett against the Silvertips. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05PM.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees battled back from a 2-0 series deficit, winning four straight games, to take the Prince George Cougars out in six games in Round 2. Louie Wehmann was the driving force in the series picking up seven points in six games. AJ Reyelts took over in the back half of Round two with a 1-0 shutout in Game 5 and stopping 40-of-42 shots he faced in a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 6.

Now, Penticton battles the top rated team in the CHL in the Everett Silvertips who went a league leading 57-8-2-1 in the regular season and are 8-1 in the post-season so far. Everett took out Portland in four games in Round 1 and took care of business against Kelowna in five games in Round 2.

Head-To-Head: The Vees went 1-2-1-0 against the Silvertips in the regular season. Their one victory was a 7-0 road win. The Vees and Silvertips each registered 15 goals in the season series.

Vees Player to Watch: F Jacob Kvasnicka: Kvasnicka leads all Vees with 13 playoff points. Against Everett this season he had two goals and five assists in four games.

Fast Fact: The Vees are 6-0 when scoring first in the post season and 2-3 when the opposition strikes first.

Playoff Leading Scorers

Penticton

Jacob Kvasnicka - 13 points (7g, 6a)

Ryden Evers - 11 points (6g, 5a)

Louie Wehmann - 11 points (5g, 6a)

Brady Birnie - 8 points (6g, 2a)

Matteo Danis - 8 points (1g 7a)

Silvertips

Matias Vanhanen - 14 points (7g, 7a)

Landon DuPont - 13 points (3g, 10a)

Julius Miettinen - 12 points (8g, 4a)

Carter Bear - 12 points (2g, 10a)

Brek Liske - 8 points (3g, 5a)







Western Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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