Ticket Renewal Deadline Set for May 1

Published on April 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Did you have a 2025-26 Spokane Chiefs Ticket Package? Renew now and keep your same great seats for the 2026-27 season! Deadline to renew is scheduled for May 1st at 4 PM. Any non-renewed seats will be available when new ticket packages go on sale on May 7th.

Call 509.535.PUCK or renew through your Spokane Chiefs My Account today!







Western Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026

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