Ticket Renewal Deadline Set for May 1
Published on April 23, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Did you have a 2025-26 Spokane Chiefs Ticket Package? Renew now and keep your same great seats for the 2026-27 season! Deadline to renew is scheduled for May 1st at 4 PM. Any non-renewed seats will be available when new ticket packages go on sale on May 7th.
Call 509.535.PUCK or renew through your Spokane Chiefs My Account today!
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Western Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2026
- Ticket Renewal Deadline Set for May 1 - Spokane Chiefs
- Regina Pats Awarded Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy as WHL Scholastic Team of the Year for 2025-26 - WHL
- Playoff Series Preview: Round 3 VS Prince Albert - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Graduation: Jake Gudelj - Tri-City Americans
- U18 Round Robin: Canada Shuts out Latvia to Grab First Win - Vancouver Giants
- Chiefs' Esler Bags a Shutout, Canada Routs Latvia for First Win of 2026 IIHF U18 World Championship - Spokane Chiefs
- Blazers Forward Hurlbert Awarded Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year for 2025-26 - WHL
- Blazers Forward Hurlbert Awarded Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year for 2025-26 - Kamloops Blazers
- Game 1, Round 3 Preview: Vees at Silvertips - Penticton Vees
- CHL Reveals Players Ranked 30-21 on Top 50 List - WHL
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