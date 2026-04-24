Chiefs Sign 2010-Born Forward Brody Sunderland

Published on April 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs are proud to announce that 2010-born centreman Brody Sunderland has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team. The 6'3", 159 lb. Sunderland was selected in the fourth round (75th overall) of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Brody had a tremendous season at the U18 level and truly earned this opportunity. He will bring excellent speed, skill and competitiveness and is just beginning to scratch the surface of what he can be as a hockey player. We are excited to officially welcome Brody and the Sunderland family to the Chiefs organization and look forward to being a part of his development and success in Spokane over the coming years," said Spokane Chiefs Director of Player Personnel, George Ross.

Sunderland, from Kitscoty, Alberta, tallied 10 goals, 17 assists, and 27 points in 30 games for the Lloydminster Lancers U18 AAA team this season in the AEHL U18 league.

"I am very excited to be signing with the Spokane Chiefs and taking this step forward in my hockey career." Sunderland went on to thank the people who helped him reach this point in his career, "I'd like to take this time to thank Stephen Zipp, Dean Viste and Darcy Pacholok; George Ross, Matt Bardsley, my agent Blake Robson and my family and friends for their support. I am looking forward to my future with the Chiefs."

Brody Sunderland joins 2010-born prospects Brody Johnson, Parker Colmer, Ryker Doka, and Sean Murphy who have all signed with the Chiefs. He is first eligible to join the team as a full-time player during the 2026-27 season.







Western Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.