Vees Fall in Series Opener

Published on April 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release









Penticton Vees battle the Everett Silvertips

(Penticton Vees, Credit: Evan Morud) Penticton Vees battle the Everett Silvertips(Penticton Vees, Credit: Evan Morud)

Everett, WA - The Penticton Vees fell to the Everett Silvertips in Game 1 of their Western Conference final matchup on Thursday night by a score of 4-1.

The Vees withstood an early push from the Silvertips and had some chances of their own but it was ultimately Everett who found the net first, off the stick of Landon DuPont, to make it 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.

The Silvertips would add to their lead in a back-and-forth middle frame to make it 2-0 heading into the final period.

Ryden Evers got the Vees on the board with a backhand shot that went five-hole for his seventh goal of the postseason to make it 2-1.

That would be as close as the Vees would get however as the Silvertips would add another goal shortly after and pick up an empty netter to make the final 4-1.

GAME STATS

Shots: Vees- 23 Silvertips- 31

Scoring: Vees- Ryden Evers Silvertips- Landon DuPont, Jaxsin Vaughan, Hunder Rudolph, Kayd Ruedig

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/2 Silvertips- 0/0

Goaltending: Vees- AJ Reyelts - 27/30 Cougars- Anders Miller - 23/24

Up Next: Game two goes Saturday night in Everett. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:30PM.

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Western Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2026

Vees Fall in Series Opener - Penticton Vees

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