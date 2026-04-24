Broncos Name Travis Crickard as General Manager and Head Coach

Published on April 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are proud to announce the hiring of Travis Crickard as the organization's new General Manager and Head Coach.

Crickard, a native of St. John's, Newfoundland, brings a wealth of experience at both the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) level and internationally through Hockey Canada programs.

Since 2022, Crickard has served as Head Coach of the Saint John Sea Dogs of the QMJHL, and in 2024 he was also named the club's General Manager. Prior to that, he was an Assistant Coach with the Sea Dogs during the 2021-22 season, helping guide the team to a Memorial Cup Championship.

At the CHL level, Crickard was an Assistant Coach with the Ottawa 67's during the 2013-14 season before joining the Kelowna Rockets from 2014 to 2019. During his time in Kelowna, he played a key role in helping the Rockets capture the 2015 WHL Championship.

In addition to his club experience, Crickard has been heavily involved with Hockey Canada. He has served as a head coach, assistant coach and video coach across multiple U-16, U-17, and U-18 programs. Most recently, he was an associate coach for Team Canada at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. In total Crickard has helped Canada earn three IIHF U18 gold medals, a Hlinka-Gretzky Cup Bronze medal, and two U17 World Challenge Silver medals.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Travis to the Swift Current Broncos," said Broncos Chairman of the Board Trent McCleary. "Travis brings a wealth of coaching and general manager experience at the CHL level, along with a deep understanding of the standards and expectations within Hockey Canada programs. He understands the importance of building something our fans and city can be proud of and is fully invested in this organization and the people who support it every day. We are confident that his leadership, vision, and dedication will have a lasting impact on our players both on and off the ice, and we're excited to see where he can help take the Broncos moving forward."

"My family and I are truly honoured and grateful for the trust the Broncos Board of Directors have shown in me to serve this storied program and the city of Swift Current," said Crickard. "We admire the community connection the team has and want to build a team and program the people of Swift Current will be proud to support. The Board of Directors and current staff members have done marvellous work to build a values-driven foundation to help guide the organization. I look forward to helping bring those values to life and make a positive difference in the personal and hockey growth of our players."

The Swift Current Broncos would like to welcome Travis and his family to the organization and the Swift Current community.

Details on a public event to welcome Travis and his family to the community will be announced in the coming days, with sponsors and season ticket members invited to attend.







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