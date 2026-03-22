Broncos End off Season on a High Note

Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







The Swift Current Broncos closed out the regular season in style, defeating the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-1 and officially eliminating their Highway 1 rivals from playoff contention.

The Broncos set the tone early in the first period when Parker Rondeau opened the scoring shorthanded at 3:09, capitalizing on a strong neutral zone breakup. Swift Current struck again late in the frame as Trae Johnson buried the eventual game-winner at 14:06, finishing a play set up by Sawyer Dingman and Daxon Yerex to give the Broncos a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

In the second period, Brendan Rudolph added insurance with his 16th goal of the season at 7:31, finishing off a feed from Johnson to extend the lead to three. Moose Jaw responded late in the period with a power-play goal from Aiden Ziprick at 19:16, but that would be as close as they would get.

Anthony Wilson sealed the victory in the third period with an empty-net goal at 18:34, securing the 4-1 final.

In goal, Archer Cooke delivered a strong performance, turning aside 21 of 22 shots. Moose Jaw outshot Swift Current 22-20, including a push in the second period, but the Broncos held firm defensively.

Special teams saw the Broncos go 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Warriors finished 1-for-7. Swift Current also edged Moose Jaw in the faceoff circle, 26-25.

With the win, the Broncos end their season on a high note and leapfrog the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the standings, avoiding a last-place finish while closing the door on Moose Jaw's playoff hopes.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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