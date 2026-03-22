Broncos End off Season on a High Note
Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
The Swift Current Broncos closed out the regular season in style, defeating the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-1 and officially eliminating their Highway 1 rivals from playoff contention.
The Broncos set the tone early in the first period when Parker Rondeau opened the scoring shorthanded at 3:09, capitalizing on a strong neutral zone breakup. Swift Current struck again late in the frame as Trae Johnson buried the eventual game-winner at 14:06, finishing a play set up by Sawyer Dingman and Daxon Yerex to give the Broncos a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.
In the second period, Brendan Rudolph added insurance with his 16th goal of the season at 7:31, finishing off a feed from Johnson to extend the lead to three. Moose Jaw responded late in the period with a power-play goal from Aiden Ziprick at 19:16, but that would be as close as they would get.
Anthony Wilson sealed the victory in the third period with an empty-net goal at 18:34, securing the 4-1 final.
In goal, Archer Cooke delivered a strong performance, turning aside 21 of 22 shots. Moose Jaw outshot Swift Current 22-20, including a push in the second period, but the Broncos held firm defensively.
Special teams saw the Broncos go 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Warriors finished 1-for-7. Swift Current also edged Moose Jaw in the faceoff circle, 26-25.
With the win, the Broncos end their season on a high note and leapfrog the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the standings, avoiding a last-place finish while closing the door on Moose Jaw's playoff hopes.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026
- Wild Take Silvertips to Brink in 2025-26 Finale, Fall, 6-5, Saturday in Everett - Wenatchee Wild
- Spokane Dominates Tri-City, 6-1, in Front of Another Sell-Out Home Crowd - Spokane Chiefs
- Winterhawks Fall in Overtime to Thunderbirds, Clinch Postseason Berth - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Hit 50 Wins, Beat Rebels, 8-3, in Regular Season Finale - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Vees Cap Record Setting Regular Season with a Win - Penticton Vees
- Rockets Lose, 5-0, to Vees - Kelowna Rockets
- Broncos End off Season on a High Note - Swift Current Broncos
- Warriors' Season Ends with Disappointing Loss to Broncos - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Pats Clinch 2026 WHL Playoff Berth, Set to Face Tigers - Regina Pats
- Americans' Season Ends With 6-1 Loss In Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- Pats Fall 4-2 to Wheat Kings in Regular Season Finale, Clinch Playoff Spot with Warriors Loss - Regina Pats
- Wheat Kings Hit 40-Win Mark with Season Closing Victory over Regina - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Winterhawks Announce 2025-2026 Team Awards - Portland Winterhawks
- 2027 WHL Prospects Game to be Hosted by Brandon Wheat Kings on February 17, 2027 - WHL
- Spokane Chiefs Announce Saturday's Game vs Tri-City Officially Sold Out - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Vees at Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Oil Kings to Meet Blades in First Round of WHL Playoffs - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Game 68 vs Rebels - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Face Rival Americans for Turn Back the Clock Night Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
- Preview: Americans at Chiefs - March 21, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Warriors' Playoff Chase Comes Down to Final Game - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: March 21 vs Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Leyerzapf Turns Aside 54 in WHL Debut Friday as Wild Defeat Everett, 5-1 - Wenatchee Wild
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