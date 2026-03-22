Winterhawks Fall in Overtime to Thunderbirds, Clinch Postseason Berth

Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Ryan Miller netted his 29th and 30th goals of the season, while Ben Miller added his third and Max Pšenička tied the game with his eighth of the year, but the Winterhawks fell in a tight overtime battle with the Thunderbirds.

Game #68: Portland (4) vs. Seattle (5) OT

SOG: POR (39) - SEA (25)

PP: POR (0/3) - SEA (0/1)

Saves: Stěběták (20) - Malinoski (35)

SCORING:

POR - Ryan Miller (29) from Jordan Duguay and Alex Weiermair

POR - Ben Miller (3) from Carsyn Dyck and Max Pšenička

SEA - Cameron Schmidt (47) from Coster Dunn

POR - Ryan Miller (30) from Alex Weiermair and Jordan Duguay

SEA - Ethan Bibeau (7) from Ashton Cumby

SEA - Cameron Schmidt (48) from Noah Kosick and Tai Riley

SEA - Cameron Schmidt (49) from Coster Dunn

POR - Max Pšenička (8) from Jordan Duguay and Nathan Free

SEA - Coster Dunn (25) from Antonio Martorana and Joe Gramer

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks jumped out to an early lead just 25 seconds in front of a sold-out Veterans Memorial Coliseum crowd, as Jordan Duguay centered a feed to Ryan Miller, who buried a one-timer for the opening goal. Carsyn Dyck worked the puck down low and found Ben Miller in the crease, where he hammered home his third of the season at 3:05. The Seattle Thunderbirds answered back with a goal from Cameron Schmidt to pull within one heading into the first intermission.

Portland came out flying in the second, as Alex Weiermair weaved through the defense and, despite missing his own chance, set up Ryan Miller for his second of the night to restore the two-goal lead. In true rivalry fashion, Seattle battled back with a pair of goals to even the score heading into the third.

Despite Portland controlling early play in the final frame, Cameron Schmidt completed the hat trick on a breakaway to give Seattle its first lead of the night. With the extra attacker on and the net empty, Duguay found Max Pšenička crashing the crease to tie the game at four, forcing overtime for the second straight night. Coster Dunn scored just 1:46 into extra time to secure the win for Seattle.

Despite the loss, the Winterhawks clinched a postseason berth for the 15th consecutive season.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks have clinched a postseason berth and will face the Everett Silvertips in the opening round. Games one and two are set for Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28 at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.

The Portland Winterhawks are commemorating 50 Years of Hawkey this season with a year-long tribute to the team's rich history and legendary players. As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-starting with an alphabetical reveal on October 25 and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026. Fans can look forward to special events, tributes, and a season full of memories honoring five decades of Winterhawks hockey.

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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