Vees Cap Record Setting Regular Season with a Win
Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
Kelowna, BC - The Penticton Vees put an exclamation mark on their historic expansion regular season with a 5-0 win over the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday night.
The Vees finish the regular season 44-14-6-4 and in second place in the Western Conference.
Penticton opened the scoring on the powerplay as Ethan Weber guided a shot through traffic for his 14th goal of the year.
Matteo Danis hit the 30 goal mark taking a pass from Louie Wehmann and burying it to send the game to the second period with a two goal Vees lead.
The Vees doubled the lead in the second period as Doogan Pederson found the net for his fifth goal of the season and then Diego Johnson scored the Vees second powerplay goal of the night to make it 4-0 heading into the final frame.
The Vees would cap off a fight filled third period with the final tally from Brittan Alstead to make the final score 5-0.
Ethan McCallum registered his fourth shutout of the season and with that the Vees tied a WHL and CHL record for shutouts by an expansion team with seven.
Penticton finishes the season 5-2-0-1 against their Highway 97 rivals and outscored the Rockets 12-1 in their final three meetings.
GAME STATS
Shots:
Vees- 31
Rockets- 20
Scoring:
Vees- Ethan Weber, Matteo Danis, Doogan Pederson, Matteo Danis, Brittan Alstead
Rockets- N/A
Power Plays:
Vees- 2/2
Rockets- 0/4
Goaltending:
Vees- Ethan McCallum - 20/20
Rockets- Josh Banini - 26/31
Up Next: The Vees host the Seattle Thunderbirds in game one of round one Friday March 27 at the SOEC for a 7:00PM puck drop.
Images from this story
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Penticton Vees on game night
(Steve Dunsmoor)
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